USD/JPY: Poised to extend its advance as bulls pressures the 105.00 level

The USD/JPY pair consolidates its latest gains, trading a handful of pips below the 105.00 threshold. Japan’s Prime Minister Suga extended the state of emergency until March 7 while attention gyrates to a US stimulus package, as negotiations loom, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik briefs.
See – USD/JPY: Yen depreciation to extend further over short-term – MUFG
Key quotes
“The good mood is supported by looming stimulus negotiations in the US, as President Joe Biden and Republican senators will kick-start talks today. Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion aid package, while the GOP's counter-offered a $600 billion one.”
“In Japan, Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide extended the state of emergency for ten prefectures until March 7, as the country battles its most serious wave of coronavirus infections yet. The country published the January Monetary Base, which improved by less than anticipated, printing at 18.9% YoY.”
“A steeper advance could be expected on a break above 105.20, the next resistance level.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
