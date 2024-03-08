USD/JPY plunges to 147.00 on BoJ’s rate hike bets, US NFP eyed

- USD/JPY extends its losing spell as the Japanese Yen strengthens on hawkish BoJ bets.
- The US Dollar weakens on firm expectations for the Fed reducing interest rates in June.
- Investors await the US NFP for fresh guidance.
The USD/JPY pair continues its losing spell for the fourth trading session on Friday. The asset falls vertically to 147.00 on firm expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will pivot to raising interest rates after keeping them in the negative territory for more than a decade.
S&P 500 futures are positive in the European session, indicating a higher risk appetite of the market participants. The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped significantly to 4.07% as Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell has recognized the need to dial back the restrictive monetary policy stance to prevent the economy from falling into a recession.
Market expectations for the BoJ exiting the ultra-dovish policy stance increase after a few policymakers said a positive wage cycle is in sight. This has convinced investors that steady wage growth would keep inflation above the 2% target. Investors hope that the BoJ will quit the expansionary policy stance itself in the March policy meeting.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar is under pressure Fed Powell said the central bank is not so far from gaining confidence that inflation will come down to 2%. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has continued its five-day losing spell to Friday and has refreshed its seven-week low at 102.70.
Going forward, the US Dollar will be guided by the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for February, which will be published at 13:30 GMT. The Unemployment Rate is anticipated to remain unchanged at 3.7%. Economists have anticipated that the United States employers recruited 200K jobs, lower than the robust hiring of 353K in January.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.03
|Today Daily Change
|-1.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.71
|Today daily open
|148.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.06
|Daily SMA50
|147.82
|Daily SMA100
|147.67
|Daily SMA200
|146.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.45
|Previous Daily Low
|147.59
|Previous Weekly High
|150.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.21
|Previous Monthly High
|150.89
|Previous Monthly Low
|145.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|148.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|145.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|151.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
