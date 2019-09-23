USD/JPY plummets to lows, around mid-107.00s amid reviving safe-haven demand

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Escalating geopolitical tensions continue to benefit JPY’s safe-haven status.
  • A goodish pickup in the USD demand failed to lend any support to the pair.

The USD/JPY pair finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and tumbled to fresh session lows, around mid-107.00s in the last hour.
 
The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to an intraday high level of 107.77 and met with some aggressive supply in reaction to a sudden turnaround in the global risk sentiment. Against the backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, fading optimism over the US-China trade talks and Monday's disappointing Euro-zone PMI prints fueled fears of a global economic slowdown and benefitted the Japanese Yen's safe-haven status.

Reviving safe-haven demand exerts some fresh pressure

A sharp fall across European equity markets was evident of deteriorating global risk sentiment and was further reinforced by sliding US Treasury bond yields, which seemed to be one of the key factors behind the pair's latest leg of a downfall of around 30 pips in the last hour. Meanwhile, a goodish pickup in the US Dollar demand, primarily led by intraday weakness in the shared currency, did little to lend any support to the major.
 
It, however, remains to be seen if the ongoing pullback from multi-week tops, set last week, marks the resumption of the prior well-established bearish trend or the pair continues to show some resilience at lower levels as market participants now look forward to scheduled speeches by influential FOMC members - New York Fed President John Williams and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard - for a fresh impetus later during the US session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.54
Today Daily Change -0.02
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 107.56
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.11
Daily SMA50 107.11
Daily SMA100 107.95
Daily SMA200 109.29
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.09
Previous Daily Low 107.53
Previous Weekly High 108.48
Previous Weekly Low 107.48
Previous Monthly High 109.32
Previous Monthly Low 104.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.74
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.87
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.16
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.8
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.28
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.48

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.10 amid weak German PMIs

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.10 amid weak German PMIs

EUR/USD has dropped sharply below 1.10 after German Manufacturing PMI dropped to 41.4 and other figures are disappointed. Fears of a recession are mounting. ECB's Draghi speaks later.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades below 1.25 as markets await a Brexit breakthrough

GBP/USD trades below 1.25 as markets await a Brexit breakthrough

GBP/USD is trading below 1.25, little changed. PM Johnson has expressed optimism ahead of meetings with EU leaders in New York. The opposition Labour Party's is trying to iron out its position on Brexit. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls reasurting themselves amid improved trade sentiment

USD/JPY: Bulls reasurting themselves amid improved trade sentiment

USD/JPY holds firmer starting out the week, as the optimistic sentiment for trade talks remains on track. However, the further upside remains capped by falling Treasury yields-led broad USD weakness.

USD/JPY News

Gold climbs to over 1-week tops, around $1520 region

Gold climbs to over 1-week tops, around $1520 region

Gold edged higher through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed at over one-week tops, around the $1520 region.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bakkt to the Future

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bakkt to the Future

Today is the day – the release of futures on Bitcoin by ICE – owner among others by the all-powerful NYSE. This initiative, channeled through the trading platform Bakkt, will allow trading futures on Bitcoin with delivery to maturity.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures