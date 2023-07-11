USD/JPY plummets to fresh multi-week low, closer to mid-140.00s amid broad-based USD weakness

- USD/JPY drifts lower for the fourth straight day and dives to over a three-week low on Tuesday.
- The USD selling remains unabated and turns out to be a key factor weighing heavily on the major.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence fails to lend support as the focus remains on Wednesday's US CPI.
The USD/JPY pair prolongs its recent sharp retracement slide from the YTD peak - levels just above the 145.00 mark touched last week - and remains under some selling pressure for the fourth successive day on Tuesday. The downward trajectory drags spot prices to over a three-week low, closer to mid-140.00s during the Asian session and is sponsored by broad-based US Dollar (USD) weakness.
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, drops to a two-month low in the wake of speculations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its policy tightening cycle. The market participants now seem convinced that the US central bank will soften its hawkish stance after the expected rate hike in July. The bets were lifted by the latest US monthly jobs report released on Friday, which showed that the economy added the fewest jobs in 2-1/2 years, signalling that the labour market is cooling.
Adding to this, the New York Fed's monthly survey revealed on Monday that the one-year consumer inflation expectation dropped to the lowest level since April 2021, to 3.8% in June from 4.1% in the previous month. This overshadows the overnight hawkish remarks by Fed officials and leads to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which, in turn, is seen undermining the Greenback. The Japanese Yen (JPY), on the other hand, draws support from the recent sharp rise in Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yield to a 10-week high.
The aforementioned factors contribute to the offered tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair, though a more dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) might cap gains for the JPY and help limit losses. In fact, the BoJ's negative interest-rate policy is expected to remain in place at least until next year. Furthermore, BoJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said last Friday that the central bank will maintain its yield curve control (YCC) policy from the perspective of sustaining ultra-loose monetary conditions, warranting some caution for aggressive traders.
Investors might also prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of Wednesday's release of the latest US consumer inflation figures. The crucial US CPI report will play a key role in influencing the Fed's near-term policy outlook, which, in turn, should drive the USD demand and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair. In the meantime, traders on Tuesday will take cues from the US bond yields and the USD price dynamics to grab short-term opportunities in the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases from the US.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.85
|Today Daily Change
|-0.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|141.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.86
|Daily SMA50
|139.84
|Daily SMA100
|136.87
|Daily SMA200
|137.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143
|Previous Daily Low
|141.28
|Previous Weekly High
|144.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|142.07
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps gains below 0.6700 on upbeat Aussie data, softer US Dollar
AUD/USD is holding a renewed uptick below 0.6700, justifying the Australian upbeat sentiment data and extended US Dollar weakness. The Aussie pair also benefits from the downbeat US inflation expectations, as well as the softer US jobs report.
USD/JPY slumps below 141.00 as US Dollar extends losses with yields
USD/JPY is accelerating declines below 141.00, hitting fresh multi-week lows in Tuesday's Asian trading. The US Dollar is extending its weakness alongside the US Treasury bond yields on dovish Fed signals and softer inflation expectations.
Gold upside appears limited until 21 DMA resistance holds Premium
Gold price is struggling to extend last week’s recovery gains while keeping its range below the $1,930 threshold so far this Tuesday. Gold price witnesses a bull-bear tug-of-war, as markets await the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) for a fresh directional move.
Polygon price unfazed by SEC-induced FUD, rakes in 45% gains for unphased investors
Polygon (MATIC) price has defied all odds thus far, surviving the turbulence of a regulation-intensive market to outperform even the untouched assets. Patient investors continue to reap the benefits of delayed gratification as investor interest in the token grows.
UK Unemployment Rate Preview: Persistent labor shortages likely to keep low levels
Jobs report for the United Kingdom could significantly impact the BoE rates outlook. The Unemployment Rate in the UK is likely to hold steady at 3.8% in the quarter to May. Office for National Statistics is set to publish the UK labor market report at 06:00 GMT.