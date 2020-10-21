USD/JPY plummets to fresh monthly lows, sub-105.00 levels

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY came under some intense selling pressure on Wednesday and slipped below 105.00 mark.
  • A sharp turnaround in the equity markets benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted heavy pressure.
  • The offered tone surrounding the USD did little to lend any support or stall the steep intraday decline.

The USD/JPY pair witnessed some heavy selling during the early European session and dived to fresh monthly lows, below the key 105.00 psychological mark in the last hour.

A sharp turnaround in the global risk sentiment forced investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven currencies, including the Japanese yen. This comes on the back of the bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor behind the USD/JPY pair's steep intraday decline to the lowest level since September 23.

The latest optimism over additional US fiscal stimulus measures faded rather quickly and was evident from a fresh leg down in the equity markets. Hopes for a pre-election US stimulus package revived after the US President Donald Trump said that he was willing to accept a larger aid bill despite opposition from his own Republican Party.

Trump's remarks raised prospects for more government borrowing and sparked a selloff on the US bonds. The lack of demand for government debt was seen as another factor that exerted some additional downward pressure on the greenback.

The downward momentum took along some short-term trading stops placed near the 105.00 level, setting the stage for a further intraday depreciating move. Hence, some follow-through weakness towards the 104.45 intermediate support, en-route September monthly swing lows near the 104.00 mark, now looks a distinct possibility.

There isn't any major market-moving US economic data due for release on Wednesday. Hence, the broader market risk sentiment, along with the USD price dynamics and developments surrounding the US fiscal stimulus will play a key role in influencing the USD/JPY.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 104.91
Today Daily Change -0.59
Today Daily Change % -0.56
Today daily open 105.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.53
Daily SMA50 105.74
Daily SMA100 106.34
Daily SMA200 107.33
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.75
Previous Daily Low 105.35
Previous Weekly High 105.8
Previous Weekly Low 105.04
Previous Monthly High 106.55
Previous Monthly Low 104
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.6
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.5
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.31
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.13
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.91
Daily Pivot Point R1 105.71
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.11

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD trades around 1.30 amid Brexit hopes, coronavirus concerns

GBP/USD trades around 1.30 amid Brexit hopes, coronavirus concerns

GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, higher on the day. Hopes for progress on Brexit and US stimulus boost the pair, while concerns about a "circuit breaking" UK lockdown weigh on sterling.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1850 on upbeat market mood

EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1850 on upbeat market mood

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, the highest since in a month. Optimism about a US stimulus is boosting markets and weighing on the dollar. Investors are shrugging off the increase in eurozone COVID-19 cases and the potential for more ECB stimulus.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD holds steady near six-day tops, just below $1920 level

XAU/USD holds steady near six-day tops, just below $1920 level

Gold traded with a positive bias through the first half of the European session and refreshed daily tops, around the $1923 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.

Gold News

Forex Today: Markets cheer hopes of US stimulus deal, election polls in focus

Forex Today: Markets cheer hopes of US stimulus deal, election polls in focus

Stock and gold rise, the safe-haven dollar falls on hopes that US lawmakers strike a relief package for the economy. Tensions toward the elections, Brexit talks, and rising eurozone COVID-19 cases are all eyed. 

Read more

USD/JPY slides towards 105.00 as US dollar melts

USD/JPY slides towards 105.00 as US dollar melts

USD/JPY is testing lows and closes in on 105.00, mainly on the back of a broad-based US dollar weakness, as the progress on the US fiscal stimulus talks boosted the market sentiment and weigh on the safe-haven greenback.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures