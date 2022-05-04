- The USD/JPY is almost flat post-Fed 50 bps rate hike, the first in 20-years.
- The Quantitative Tightening (QT) will begin on June 1.
- On the headline, USD/JPY fluctuated around the 129.70-130.37 range.
The USD/JPY remains steady as the US Federal Reserve decided to raise rates by 50-bps while announcing the reduction of its $8.9 trillion balance sheet. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading around 129.40s as traders listen to Fed Chief Jerome Powell’s press conference.
Summary of the FOMC monetary policy statement
The US central bank stated that inflation is “expected to return to its 2% objective and the labor market to remain strong with appropriate monetary policy firming.” However, the FOMC stated that high prices reflect supply and demand imbalances are related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Fed reiterated that it would remain “attentive to inflation risks.”
The committee acknowledged the negative print in Q1’s GDP and said that “household spending and business fixed investment remained strong.”
Concerning geopolitics, particularly the Ukraine-Russia war, the US central bank stated that “implications for US economy highly uncertain but in the near term invasion and related events are likely to create additional upward pressure on inflation and weigh on economic activity.” Furthermore, they added that the war is “causing tremendous human and economic hardship.”
Regarding the balance sheet reduction, the Fed said it would begin on June 1. The central bank will initially cap US Treasuries by $30 billion per month. Regarding agency debt and mortgage-backed securities (MBS), the Fed will reduce it by $17.5 billion per month. In both cases, the cap will be lifted after three months, as US Treasuries reduction will hit $60 billion, while the MBS cap will increase to $30 billion.
USD/JPY Reaction to the headline
The USD/JPY initially reacted downwards, as the decision was seen as a “buy the rumor, sell the fact” event and printed a daily low of around 129.73. Nonetheless, once market participants digested the Fed monetary policy statement, the USD/JPY jumped towards daily highs above 130.30s until settling around current levels, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell took the stand.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Press conference: here
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.42
|Today Daily Change
|-0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|130.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|127.3
|Daily SMA50
|122.11
|Daily SMA100
|118.48
|Daily SMA200
|115.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.29
|Previous Daily Low
|129.7
|Previous Weekly High
|131.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.95
|Previous Monthly High
|131.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Dollar selloff picks up steam as Powell comments on policy outlook Premium
The Fed hiked its policy rate by 50 basis points in May as expected and announced that the pace of balance sheet reduction will increase to $95 billion per month in three months from June. The dollar is facing heavy selling pressure as FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell delivers his remarks on the policy outlook.
EUR/USD extends rebound beyond 1.0600 during Powell's presser
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and jumped above 1.0600 in the American session on Wednesday. Despite the Fed's decision to hike the policy rate by 50 basis points, Chairman Powell's cautious comments on the policy outlook triggered a dollar selloff.
Gold surges above $1,880 as US yields retreat
Gold has gained traction and climbed above $1,880 in the American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day pressure by FOMC Chairman Powell's comments, fueling XAU/USD's upside.
Cryptocurrencies: Official start to recovery rally
Bitcoin price has kick-started its attempt to move higher, picking up Ethereum and Ripple along with it. Investors can expect BTC to revisit Monday’s high and reevaluate directional bias from there.
Can UBER stock earnings give LYFT a ride higher?
Uber gets the chance to lift up LYFT stock after its disappointing earnings and guidance after the close on Tuesday. Ok, so an easy pun but Lyft earnings proved quite the shocker with a huge spike lower in the after-hours market.