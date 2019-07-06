USD/JPY plummets below 108 after disappointing NFP figures

- NFP comes in at 75K in May to miss the market expectation of 185K.
- US Dollar Index falls off a cliff following the dismal jobs data.
- 10-year US T-bond yield drops on heightened odds of Fed rate cuts.
The USD/JPY pair lost more than 50 pips in a matter of minutes and fell below the 108 handle as the greenback came under heavy selling pressure following the disappointing labour market data from the U.S. As of writing, the pair was down 0.44% on a daily basis at 107.93.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics today announced that the total nonfarm payroll employment edged up 75,000 in May to miss the market expectation of 185,000 by a wide margin. Moreover, April's reading got revised down to 224,000 from 263,000 and the wage inflation in the same period ticked down to 3.1% on a yearly basis from 3.2%.
With the dismal numbers ramping up the probability of the Fed cutting rates before the end of the year, the US Dollar Index slumped to its lowest level since late March at 96.59 and was last seen losing 0.3% at 96.69. Moreover, the rate-cut expectations weighed on the 10-year Treasury bond yield and caused it to lose nearly 3% on a daily basis to keep the bearish pressure on the positively-correlated pair intact.
Markets now will be waiting to see how Wall Street starts the day. If stocks show a positive reaction to rate cut expectations, we could see the risk-on flows help the pair recover a part of today's losses.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.93
|Today Daily Change
|-0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|108.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.38
|Daily SMA50
|110.61
|Daily SMA100
|110.57
|Daily SMA200
|111.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.56
|Previous Daily Low
|108.02
|Previous Weekly High
|109.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.23
|Previous Monthly High
|111.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
