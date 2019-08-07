USD/JPY plummets below 106.00 handle, back closer to multi-month lows

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The global flight to safety continues to benefit the Japanese Yen.
  • The ongoing slump in the US bond yields undermined the USD.
  • Technical selling below 106.00 further accelerates the downfall.

The greenback selling pressure picked up the pace in the last hour and dragged the USD/JPY pair farther below the 106.00 handle, back closer to multi-month lows set in the previous session.
 
Investors are growing increasingly pessimistic about the outlook for the world economy in the wake of the recent escalation in the US-China trade tensions, which continued boosting demand for traditional safe-haven currencies - like the Japanese Yen.
 
A series of dovish central-bank surprises on Wednesday underscored the market concerns and were evident from the ongoing slump in the US Treasury bond yields, which weighed heavily on the US Dollar and further collaborated to the pair's sharp intraday slide.
 
This coupled with possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained break below the 106.00 handle further aggravated the bearish pressure, with bears now eyeing a follow-through slide below the overnight swing lows - around mid-105.00s.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on short-term charts remain on the verge of breaking into the oversold territory, which might eventually turn out to be the only factor that might help limit further downside amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 105.69
Today Daily Change -0.77
Today Daily Change % -0.72
Today daily open 106.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.91
Daily SMA50 108.1
Daily SMA100 109.48
Daily SMA200 110.38
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.09
Previous Daily Low 105.52
Previous Weekly High 109.32
Previous Weekly Low 106.5
Previous Monthly High 109.01
Previous Monthly Low 107.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.49
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.62
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.78
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.05
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.77

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

