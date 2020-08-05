USD/JPY picks up the bids below 106.00 amid risk-off mood

- USD/JPY struggles to carry the previous day’s declines while bouncing off the weekly low near 105.60.
- Deadlock over the US stimulus, Sino-American tension supersedes upbeat US data.
- Japanese PM’s failure to tame coronavirus (COVID-19) also fails to propel the quote.
- US ADP Employment Change, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI will be the key statistics to watch.
USD/JPY recovers from the weekly bottom of 105.58 to 105.75 as Tokyo session begins Wednesday’s trading. The quote refrained from respecting the upbeat US data and pessimism surrounding Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s leadership earlier. The reason could be traced from the American Senators’ failures to deliver the much-awaited stimulus plan and the recent tussle between the US and China.
Risk becomes the key…
American policymakers keep jostling over the aid package, crossing the expiry of unemployment claim benefits. The issue becomes worrisome as the Senators show no sign of agreement over the trillion-dollar plan despite being closer to the August vacation.
US President Donald Trump also contributes to the USD/JPY weakness while keep exerting pressure on China’s TikTok to have an American owner if it wants to stay viable. The same joins chatters over the consulate closures and a devastating blast in Beirut to weigh on the risk-tone sentiment.
As a result, the S&P 500 Futures drop 0.10% to 3,296 despite Wall Street’s upbeat performance the previous day. Further, Japan’s Nikkei 225 also prints 0.67% losses while taking offers around 22,423 by the press time.
It’s worth mentioning that Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe recently came under fire due to the alleged mishandling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at home, as per Bloomberg. Mr. Abe has been a true supporter of easy money policy and considered brave to take unconventional measures and keep the Asian major’s economy afloat. Hence, any negative news for the national leader should have ideally propelled the quote. In doing so, upbeat prints of Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI for July, to 45.4 from 45.00, seems to have been ignored.
Although risk catalysts are likely to remain on the driver’s seat, US ADP Employment Change and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI data for July will be closely followed to ascertain the latest recovery in American statistics. Forecasts suggest the ADP figures recede from 2369K previous mark to 1500K whereas the key services activity gauge may ease to 55.00 from 57.1 prior.
Technical analysis
While a daily closing beyond the June month’s low of 106.07 becomes the key for the bull’s entry, sellers may remain cautious until the quote stays beyond 105.00.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.69
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|105.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.45
|Daily SMA50
|107.14
|Daily SMA100
|107.53
|Daily SMA200
|108.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.2
|Previous Daily Low
|105.64
|Previous Weekly High
|106.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.19
|Previous Monthly High
|108.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.62
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Well bid above 1.1800, eyes on US ADP, stimulus talks
EUR/USD extends Tuesday’s run-up to a three-day top above 1.1800. US Congress still lingers over aid package, US-China trade talks can resume mid-August. Eurozone/ US Services PMI to remain in focus.
Gold: Buy the dips circa $2008 after a correction from record highs
Gold quickly retraced $20 from fresh all-time highs of $2031.20, as investors took profits off the table after the relentless rise. Despite the pullbacks, the path of least resistance is to the upside amid persistent downbeat tone seen around the US dollar.
GBP/USD snaps three-day losing streak ahead of UK Services PMI
GBP/USD bulls cheer pullback and look to regain 1.3100. Broad US dollar weakness, hopes of further stimulus from the UK underpins the Cable. Fears of the bigger second wave of virus, challenge buyers ahead of the BOE. US data, stimulus talks to be the key catalysts.
US ADP Employment Change July Preview: Following the high frequency data
Hiring at American companies in July is forecast to slow as firms scale back plans as they wait for the economic impact of the second wave of the Covid cases in several large US states. Manufacturing employment index trailed overall sector improvement.
WTI ignores API draw to consolidate gains beyond $41.50
WTI seesaws around $41.65 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The oil benchmark has been trading in a choppy range despite notable declines in the private inventory data. The reason could be traced from the market’s cautious sentiment that seems to take more clues from the US stimulus updates off-late.