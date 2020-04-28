FX Strategists at UOB Group noted USD/JPY seems to be accelerating the downtrend, with the focus of attention now on the 106.70 level.
24-hour view: “Instead of ‘consolidating between 107.25 and 107.95’, USD dipped to 106.97 before recovering quickly. The rapid rebound appears to have scope to extend higher but any advance is viewed as part of a 107.00/107.60 range (a sustained rise beyond 107.60 is unlikely).”
Next 1-3 weeks: “USD dipped a few pips below our expected 107.00/109.00 range (low of 106.97) before rebounding. While downward momentum is beginning to pick-up, it is too early to expect a sustained decline in USD. Only a NY closing below 106.70 would indicate that USD is ready to move to 106.00. For now, the prospect for such a scenario is not high but it would continue to increase unless USD moves back above 107.80 within these few days.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
