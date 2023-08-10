USD/JPY scales 144 for first time since 7th July. Economists at Société Générale analyze the pair’s technical outlook.
50-DMA near 141.50 is crucial support
USD/JPY has embarked on a steady rebound after defending the upper part of previous consolidation zone near 138/137. It is approaching the peak of June near 144.50/145.00 which could be a potential resistance.
Daily MACD has entered within positive territory denoting prevalence of upward momentum.
In case the pair establishes above 144.50/145.00, the phase of bounce could extend towards 146.10, the 76.4% retracement from last October and 147.90.
The 50-DMA near 141.50 is crucial support.
