- USD/JPY rebounds from a nearly nine-month low touched earlier this Monday.
- A goodish USD recovery turns out to be a key factor lending support to the pair.
- The upside remains capped as traders await the BoJ decision for a fresh impetus.
The USD/JPY pair stages a goodish recovery from its lowest level since late May set earlier this Monday and snaps a two-day losing streak. The pair, however, retreats a few pips from the daily high and slips back below the mid-128.00s during the mid-European session.
The US Dollar rebounds after hitting a seven-month low, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor lending some support to the USD/JPY pair. The intraday USD uptick, meanwhile, lacks any obvious fundamental catalyst and remains capped amid firming expectations for a less aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. In fact, the markets are now pricing in a smaller 25 bps lift-off in February and expect the US central bank to pause its rate-hiking cycle, possibly after the March FOMC meeting.
The speculations were fueled by the latest US consumer inflation figures released last week, which showed that the headline CPI fell in December for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years. This should keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the Greenback. The Japanese Yen, on the other hand, continues to draw support from bets that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will tweak its yield control policy further, which, in turn, contributes to capping the USD/JPY pair's attempted recovery.
Traders also seem reluctant and prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the BoJ policy decision, due to be announced during the Asian session on Wednesday. Heading into the key central bank event risk, the US markets will be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This further makes it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before confirming that the USD/JPY pair has formed a near-term bottom and positioning for any meaningful recovery. The next key support level is the 126.45 trough low of May 2022. The pair is staeadily channelling lower and despite the recovery today bears still have the upper hand.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.17
|Today Daily Change
|0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|127.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.25
|Daily SMA50
|136.3
|Daily SMA100
|140.63
|Daily SMA200
|136.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|129.43
|Previous Daily Low
|127.46
|Previous Weekly High
|132.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.46
|Previous Monthly High
|138.18
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
