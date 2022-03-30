- A combination of factors dragged USD/JPY lower for the second successive day on Wednesday.
- The downside seems cushioned amid the divergence in policy outlooks between the Fed and BoJ.
- Investors now eye the US ADP report and final Q4 GDP print for some short-term trading impetus.
The USD/JPY pair managed to recover nearly 60 pips from the multi-day low and was last seen trading just below the 122.00 mark, still down nearly 1% for the day.
The pair witnessed heavy selling for the second successive day on Wednesday and retreated further from its highest level since August 2015, around the 125.10 region touched on the first day of the week. Speculation that officials were uncomfortable and would respond to the Japanese yen's recent weakness turned out to be a key factor that dragged the USD/JPY pair lower.
Apart from this, a turnaround in the risk sentiment drove some haven flows towards the JPY and exerted additional downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair. The latest optimism over a diplomatic solution to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict faded rather quickly, which was evident from a fresh leg down in the equity markets. This, in turn, benefitted traditional safe-haven assets.
On the other hand, the US dollar added to the previous day's losses and dropped to over a one-week low. This further contributed to the USD/JPY pair's intraday slide to a multi-day low, around the 121.30 region. That said, an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by hawkish Fed expectations, helped limit any further losses for the major, at least for now.
The markets seem convinced that the Fed would adopt a more aggressive policy stance to combat high inflation and have been pricing in a 50 bps rate hike at the next two meetings. Conversely, the Bank of Japan is expected to stick to its ultra-loose policy for a prolonged period. This, in turn, supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD/JPY pair.
Hence, the downfall might still be categorized as a corrective pullback, warranting some caution before confirming that the USD/JPY pair has topped out. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment and the final Q4 GDP print later during the early North American session.
This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Apart from this, traders will take cues from fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga. The incoming geopolitical headlines would drive the broader market risk sentiment and demand for the safe-haven JPY.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|121.91
|Today Daily Change
|-0.97
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.79
|Today daily open
|122.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|118.57
|Daily SMA50
|116.42
|Daily SMA100
|115.37
|Daily SMA200
|113.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|124.3
|Previous Daily Low
|121.98
|Previous Weekly High
|122.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|119.1
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|122.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|123.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|121.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|120.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|119.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|124.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|125.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|126.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from multi-week highs ahead of US data
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having reached its strongest level in nearly a month above 1.1160. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment seems to be weighing on the shared currency ahead of the March ADP Employment Change and Q4 GDP data releases from the US.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains, trades below 1.3150
GBP/USD has started to edge lower after having managed to rise above 1.3150 earlier in the day. Although the pair stays in positive territory, the souring market mood helps the greenback limit its losses as focus shifts to high-tier US data releases.
XAU/USD bears remain in control whilst below $1,932
The fate of gold price remains in the hands of sellers so far this week, as the sentiment in the bond markets and incoming Ukraine headlines continue to remain the main drivers.
Altseason to begin in full force
Bitcoin price action for the last two weeks has caused it to flip some crucial hurdles. This move is likely to translate into another phase of consolidation, allowing Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to explode.
Is American Express (AXP) well placed for gains?
Are the signs of growth slowing so serious that US stocks are poised to take another leg lower? Ultimately that question will be answered as more US economic data comes in.