USD/JPY pares intraday losses below 142.00 amid BoJ vs. Fed divergence, sluggish yields

- USD/JPY rebounds from intraday low amid inactive Asian session.
- BoJ’s Noguchi defends easy-money policy to ensure higher wages, Fed Chair Powell’s testimony repeats previous hawkish comments.
- Off in China, cautious mood ahead of multiple central bank announcements restrict yields, Yen.
USD/JPY picks up bids to pare intraday losses around 141.75 amid early Thursday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Yen pair justifies recently dovish commentary from a Bank of Japan (BoJ) Official, versus the hawkish bias of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell.
That said, Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Asahi Noguchi said on Thursday the central bank must maintain an ultra-loose monetary policy to ensure wages, seen as key to driving inflation to its 2% target, continue to increase as a trend, reported Reuters.
On Wednesday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida advocated higher wages while also saying, “Positive moves are appearing in Japan's economy.”
It should be noted that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes for April stated, “Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Fumio Kishida and BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda agreed that at this point, there was no need to change the joint statement between government and BoJ.” The Minutes statement also said that one member flagged a tweak to the Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy while some debated the risk of being too late in raising rates.
On the same line, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said the previous day that the BoJ will patiently maintain an easy monetary policy to stably and sustainably achieve the 2% price target accompanied by wage growth.
Hence, the policymakers’ defense of the ultra-easy monetary policy to bolster wages exerts downside pressure on the Japanese Yen (JPY), especially when the US Treasury bond yields grind higher.
On the other hand, Fed’s Powell stuck to hawkish bias in bi-annual testimony to the US House Financial Services Committee despite marking the absence of any fresh comments, as well as contrasting statements from other Fed Officials. The same weighed on the US Dollar the previous day. That said, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee prod US Treasury yields and underpin the US Dollar weakness as he said that the decision last week was a close call for him. The central bank has to “do more sniffing” before another rate hike, Fed’s Goolsbee added.
It’s worth noting that doubts about China’s rejections of recession woes and the Sino-American tension add strength to the downbeat risk appetite, despite the dicey session.
Amid these plays, Wall Street closed in the negative zone for the third consecutive day while the US Treasury bond yields remained intact after a volatile day. It should be noted that the S&P500 Futures mildly offered for the fourth consecutive day near 4,405 whereas the US benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yields stabilize near 3.72% by the press time.
To sum up, the BoJ vs. Fed divergence puts a floor under the USD/JPY price despite broad US Dollar weakness.
Technical analysis
Unless providing a daily close below the previous resistance line stretched from early March, around 141.50 by the press time, USD/JPY remains on the bull’s radar.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.73
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|141.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.21
|Daily SMA50
|137.4
|Daily SMA100
|135.37
|Daily SMA200
|137.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.37
|Previous Daily Low
|141.28
|Previous Weekly High
|141.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.01
|Previous Monthly High
|140.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|133.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
