USD/JPY pares intraday gains to one-month high, Ukraine crisis/US CPI in focus

- USD/JPY witnessed some intraday selling amid a turnaround in the risk sentiment.
- Modest pickup in the USD demand extended support and helped limit the downside.
- The focus remains glued to the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks and the US CPI report.
The USD/JPY pair surrendered a major part of its intraday gains to a one-month peak and retreated to the 115.85 area during the first half of the European session.
The early optimism over the possibility of a diplomatic resolution to end the war in Ukraine fizzled out rather quickly amid reports that Russian troops have taken over parts of Mariupol. The turnaround in the risk sentiment was evident from a steep decline in the equity markets. This, in turn, drove some haven flows towards the Japanese yen and exerted downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
The sharp market reaction suggests that investors remain concerned about the risk of a further escalation in tensions between Russia and the West. It is worth recalling that US President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports. Britain matched the move and said that it would phase out the import of Russian oil by the end of 2022.
Separately, the European Union (EU) also announced new sanctions against Russian individuals and Belarus banks. The Russian foreign ministry said that the response to the Western sanctions will be sensitive and precise. Adding to this, the UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Armed Forces - James Stephen Heappey - warned of NATO intervention if Russia use chemical weapons.
That said, the emergence of some US dollar buying extended some support to the USD/JPY pair and helped limit the downside, at least for the time being. Investors also seemed reluctant and preferred to wait for the incoming headlines from the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks in Turkey. Apart from this, investors will take cues from the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.88
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|115.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.31
|Daily SMA50
|115.08
|Daily SMA100
|114.5
|Daily SMA200
|112.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.94
|Previous Daily Low
|115.56
|Previous Weekly High
|115.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.65
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|115.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|115.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|115.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|116.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
