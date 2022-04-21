- USD/JPY regained positive traction on Thursday and reversed a part of the overnight slide.
- A positive risk tone, BoJ’s move to check the risk in yields weighed on the safe-haven JPY.
- An uptick in the US bond yields, modest pickup in the USD demand remained supportive.
- Investors now look forward to Fed Chair Powell’s speech for some trading opportunities.
The USD/JPY pair trimmed a part of its intraday gains and was seen trading near the 128.00 mark during the early European session, up around 0.15% for the day.
Following the previous day's sharp pullback from the 20-year peak, the USD/JPY pair attracted fresh buying on Thursday and was supported by a combination of factors. A generally positive tone around equity markets undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen, which was further weighed down by the Bank of Japan's intervention to check the rise in Japanese 10-year yields. In fact, the BoJ offered to buy unlimited amounts of Japanese government bonds for the second straight day to defend the 0.25% yield cap.
Bullish traders further took cues from a goodish rebound in the US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by hawkish Fed expectations. The markets seem convinced that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to curb soaring inflation and have been pricing in multiple 50 bps rate hikes. This, in turn, helped revive the US dollar demand, which was seen as another factor that acted as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. That said, speculation that officials would respond to the yen's recent slump capped the upside.
In fact, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki made the most explicit warning yet on Tuesday that the damage to the economy from a weakening yen at present is greater than the benefits from it. Suzuki is due to meet US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this week, which held back traders from placing fresh bullish bets, at least for the time being. This, in turn, kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the USD/JPY pair and led to an intraday pullback of over 50 pips from the daily swing high, around the 128.60 region.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims later. The focus, however, will remain glued to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at an International Monetary Fund event later during the US session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment for short-term opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.01
|Today Daily Change
|0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|127.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|124.39
|Daily SMA50
|119.64
|Daily SMA100
|117.07
|Daily SMA200
|114.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|129.41
|Previous Daily Low
|127.46
|Previous Weekly High
|126.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|124.04
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|126.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|128.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
