USD/JPY pares intraday gains, retreats back below mid-115.00s amid softer USD

- A combination of supporting factors assisted USD/JPY to regain some positive traction on Monday.
- A positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven JPY and extended support amid rising US bond yields.
- The onset of some USD profit-taking held back bulls from placing fresh bets and capped the upside.
The USD/JPY pair retreated a few pips from the Asian session high and was last seen trading just below mid-115.00s, still up nearly 0.20% for the day.
Following Friday's pullback from the 115.70 area, or a three-week high, the USD/JPY pair attracted fresh buying on the first day of a new week and was supported by a combination of factors. A recovery in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets – undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen. Bulls further took cues from an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by a more hawkish tone coming out of the FOMC meeting last week.
It is worth recalling that the Fed indicated last Wednesday that it could raise interest rates at a faster pace than anticipated to contain surging inflation. The market was quick to react and started pricing in the possibility of five quarter-point rate hikes by the end of 2022 and that the first hike in March could be 50 bps. This resulted in the widening of the 2-year US-Japanese government bond yield spread to its highest since late February 2020, which further weighed on the JPY.
That said, the rise in the benchmark 10-year JGB to the highest level since January 2016 helped limit any deeper losses for the domestic currency. Apart from this, modest US dollar profit-taking held back traders from placing aggressive bets and kept a lid on any further gains for the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being. This makes it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before positioning for an extension of the recent strong rally witnessed over the past one week or so.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of Chicago PMI later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Apart from this, traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.42
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|115.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.84
|Daily SMA50
|114.36
|Daily SMA100
|113.47
|Daily SMA200
|111.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.69
|Previous Daily Low
|115.12
|Previous Weekly High
|115.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.47
|Previous Monthly High
|115.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|115.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1150 amid US dollar pullback
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, rebounding slightly at the start of the week. It is a big week for the single currency and US dollar with plenty on the events calendar to rock the apple cart. The ECB and NFP will be the highlights as markets trade the central bank divergence theme.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3400, extending Friday’s corrective pullback from a five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. The US dollar retreat offsets UK political and Brexit concerns.
Gold bears eye $1,753 despite softer USD
Gold remains on the back foot for fourth consecutive day, keeps downside break of 100-DMA previous support from August. Market sentiment dwindles amid indecision over the pace of Fed’s March rate hike after Friday’s US Employment Cost Index.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB upside potential capped at $0.0000251
Shiba Inu price has sliced through significant support levels during its recent flash crash and is now consolidating. Investors can expect SHIB to see a relief rally emerging off the immediate foothold.
Week Ahead: Three central banks meet ahead of US jobs report
The Bank of England is widely expected to raise rates, the European Central Bank is unlikely to signal anything new, but the Reserve Bank of Australia could try to dampen rate hike bets.