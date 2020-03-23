USD/JPY pares early losses, still in the red around 110.00 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY met with some fresh supply on the first day of a new week amid broad-based USD weakness.
  • Falling US bond yields, risk-off mood benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status and added to the selling bias.
  • The global rush to hoard cash extended some support to the greenback and helped limit deeper losses.

 Concerns over a global recession extended some support to the USD’s status as the global reserve currency and helped limit the downside

The USD/JPY pair quickly recovered around 60-65 pips in the last hour and jumped back above the key 110.00 psychological mark, albeit remained in the negative territory.

The pair failed to capitalize on last week's strong positive move and met with some fresh supply on the first day of a new trading week amid some US dollar weakness, weighed down by a combination of factors.

The greenback was weighed down by the US Senate’s failure to pass the COVID-19 rescue package bill and a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields amid sharp losses across the global equity markets.

The risk-off environment provided an additional boost to the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven status and further contributed to the pair's slide to the 109.67 region, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.

Persistent fears about the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued lending some support to the greenback's status as the global reserve currency and helped limit deeper losses, at least for now.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the pair might have topped out in the near-term and positioning for any further near-term corrective slide.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 110.05
Today Daily Change -0.87
Today Daily Change % -0.78
Today daily open 110.92
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.61
Daily SMA50 108.94
Daily SMA100 108.96
Daily SMA200 108.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 111.51
Previous Daily Low 109.33
Previous Weekly High 111.51
Previous Weekly Low 105.15
Previous Monthly High 112.23
Previous Monthly Low 107.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 110.68
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 110.16
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.41
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 111.84
Daily Pivot Point R2 112.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 114.02

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD attempting to rise over double-bottom as US yields fall

EUR/USD attempting to rise over double-bottom as US yields fall

EUR/USD is trading around 1.07, after creating a double-bottom at 1.0635. US politicians failed to agree on a coronavirus stimulus package, sending investors to bonds. The dollar is falling alongside yields, while the situation in Europe is dire. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops below 1.1650 as the UK prepares additional restrictions

GBP/USD drops below 1.1650 as the UK prepares additional restrictions

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.1650, as the US dollar falls with yields. UK PM Johnson is considering additional restrictions to movement as Brits are flouting recommendations of social distancing. Coronavirus cases top 330,000 worldwide.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: New week, same corona carnage, dollar down vs. majors, excels elsewhere, US Senate eyed

Forex Today: New week, same corona carnage, dollar down vs. majors, excels elsewhere, US Senate eyed

The constant increase in coronavirus cases and deaths, alongside the failure of US politicians to strike a deal on fiscal stimulus is weighing heavily on markets. US stock futures hit limit down alongside Asian stocks, and bonds are in demand. 

Read more

Gold recovers by $10 from session lows as put demand weakens

Gold recovers by $10 from session lows as put demand weakens

Gold is trimming gains with the options market signaling a weakening of demand for the put options or bearish bets. Investors sold gold with the Asian stocks early Monday as fears of a coronavirus-led recession were bolstered by the US Senate's failure to advance the coronavirus rescue package. 

Gold News

WTI: Bears keep the helm below 61.8% Fibonacci

WTI: Bears keep the helm below 61.8% Fibonacci

WTI remains on the back foot while following the immediate descending trend line since Friday. The monthly low, $20.00 are on the bears’ radars. 200-HMA, an eight-day-old falling resistance line add to the upside barriers.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures