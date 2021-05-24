USD/JPY pares early losses, rebounds toward 109.00

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/JPY is moving sideways below 109.00 on Monday.
  • 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% in early American session.
  • Focus shifts to Wall Street's opening bell, Fedspeak.

The USD/JPY pair dropped to a daily low of 108.69 but managed to erase the majority of its daily losses. As of writing, the pair was down 0.03% on the day at 108.91.

Eyes on Fedspeak

The modest decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields doesn't allow USD/JPY to push higher in the early American session. Currently, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is losing 0.73% on a daily basis at 1.608%.

Meanwhile, the greenback struggles to find demand amid improving market mood on Monday. The S&P Futures are up more than 0.5% and Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open in the positive territory, suggesting that the USD is likely to remain depressed in the second half of the day. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is losing 0.15% at 89.90.

The only data from the US showed on Monday that the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index declined to 0.24 in April from 1.71.

Later in the session, investors will be paying close attention to policy remarks by Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester and Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic.

There won't be any high-tier macroeconomic data releases featured in the Japanese economic docket on Tuesday.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.9
Today Daily Change 0.02
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 108.88
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109
Daily SMA50 109.11
Daily SMA100 107.18
Daily SMA200 106.02
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.01
Previous Daily Low 108.61
Previous Weekly High 109.5
Previous Weekly Low 108.57
Previous Monthly High 110.85
Previous Monthly Low 107.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.86
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.76
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.44
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.27
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.23
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.45

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

