USD/JPY pares early losses, rebounds toward 109.00

- USD/JPY is moving sideways below 109.00 on Monday.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% in early American session.
- Focus shifts to Wall Street's opening bell, Fedspeak.
The USD/JPY pair dropped to a daily low of 108.69 but managed to erase the majority of its daily losses. As of writing, the pair was down 0.03% on the day at 108.91.
Eyes on Fedspeak
The modest decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields doesn't allow USD/JPY to push higher in the early American session. Currently, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is losing 0.73% on a daily basis at 1.608%.
Meanwhile, the greenback struggles to find demand amid improving market mood on Monday. The S&P Futures are up more than 0.5% and Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open in the positive territory, suggesting that the USD is likely to remain depressed in the second half of the day. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is losing 0.15% at 89.90.
The only data from the US showed on Monday that the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index declined to 0.24 in April from 1.71.
Later in the session, investors will be paying close attention to policy remarks by Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester and Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic.
There won't be any high-tier macroeconomic data releases featured in the Japanese economic docket on Tuesday.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.9
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|108.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109
|Daily SMA50
|109.11
|Daily SMA100
|107.18
|Daily SMA200
|106.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.01
|Previous Daily Low
|108.61
|Previous Weekly High
|109.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.57
|Previous Monthly High
|110.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.2200 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.2200, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious market mood. Inflation concerns counter receding Fed's tapering fears. Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD drops below 1.4150 ahead of Bailey's speech
GBP/USD is trading under 1.4150, as the US dollar finds its feet amid holiday-thinned market conditions. UK reopening optimism continue to underpin the pound, despite rising cases of the Indian covid variant. Eyes on Bailey's speech.
XAU/USD drops below $1880 as Treasury yields recover
Gold price is trading close to the daily highs of $1875, as the recovery in the US Treasury yields weigh. The US dollar attempts a bounce, tracking the renewed uptick in the yields.
China’s crackdown intensifies, while BTC suggests minor upswing
Bitcoin price shows a steady downtrend that could bounce from the support level at $29,936. Ethereum price is on the verge of a reversal as it recoils from the demand zone extending from $2,106 to $2,397.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Bitcoin bubbles over but equites survive and prosper
A tumultuous week but not on Wall Street. Crypto, in particular Bitcoin, was the narrative spreading across trading screens this week and the crypto leader suffered a staggering fall on Wednesday.