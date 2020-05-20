USD/JPY pares early gains, trades around 107.60 ahead of FOMC minutes

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/JPY loses its traction after climbing to fresh monthly highs above 108.
  • Persistent USD weakness makes it difficult for the pair to push higher.
  • Investors wait for the FOMC to publish its April meeting minutes. 

After touching its highest level since mid-April at 108.09 on Tuesday, the USD/JPY pair went into a consolidation phase near 107.80 during the Asian session on Wednesday but turned south in the last hour. As of writing, the pair was down 0.06% on the day at 107.62.

JPY struggles to find demand after BoJ announcement

Despite the selling pressure surrounding the greenback since the beginning of the week, the upbeat market mood weighed on the safe-haven JPY and helped the pair gain traction. Additionally, the Bank of Japan announced on Tuesday that it will be holding an unscheduled meeting on May 22nd to determine the details of its plan to provide cheap loans to small businesses. This development forced the JPY to remain on the back foot as well.

However, with the sentiment turning sour as reflected by major European equity indexes' pull-away from session tops, the JPY started to gather strength.

Moreover, the persistent USD weakness is also allowing the bearish momentum to build up. Before the FOMC releases its April meeting minutes at 1800 GMT on Wednesday, the US Dollar Index is down 0.3% on the day at 99.28.

Although the statement is unlikely to provide any fresh clues regarding the policy outlook, investors will be keeping a close eye on discussions on negative interest rates. If the minutes reaffirm that all policymakers dismiss the possibility of lowering the policy rate into negative territory, the USD could stage a rebound in the late American session. 

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.6
Today Daily Change -0.11
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 107.71
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.06
Daily SMA50 107.78
Daily SMA100 108.46
Daily SMA200 108.3
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.09
Previous Daily Low 107.3
Previous Weekly High 107.77
Previous Weekly Low 106.5
Previous Monthly High 109.38
Previous Monthly Low 106.36
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.79
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.6
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.31
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.91
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.51
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.89

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

