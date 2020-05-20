USD/JPY pares early gains, trades around 107.60 ahead of FOMC minutes

- USD/JPY loses its traction after climbing to fresh monthly highs above 108.
- Persistent USD weakness makes it difficult for the pair to push higher.
- Investors wait for the FOMC to publish its April meeting minutes.
After touching its highest level since mid-April at 108.09 on Tuesday, the USD/JPY pair went into a consolidation phase near 107.80 during the Asian session on Wednesday but turned south in the last hour. As of writing, the pair was down 0.06% on the day at 107.62.
JPY struggles to find demand after BoJ announcement
Despite the selling pressure surrounding the greenback since the beginning of the week, the upbeat market mood weighed on the safe-haven JPY and helped the pair gain traction. Additionally, the Bank of Japan announced on Tuesday that it will be holding an unscheduled meeting on May 22nd to determine the details of its plan to provide cheap loans to small businesses. This development forced the JPY to remain on the back foot as well.
However, with the sentiment turning sour as reflected by major European equity indexes' pull-away from session tops, the JPY started to gather strength.
Moreover, the persistent USD weakness is also allowing the bearish momentum to build up. Before the FOMC releases its April meeting minutes at 1800 GMT on Wednesday, the US Dollar Index is down 0.3% on the day at 99.28.
Although the statement is unlikely to provide any fresh clues regarding the policy outlook, investors will be keeping a close eye on discussions on negative interest rates. If the minutes reaffirm that all policymakers dismiss the possibility of lowering the policy rate into negative territory, the USD could stage a rebound in the late American session.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|107.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.06
|Daily SMA50
|107.78
|Daily SMA100
|108.46
|Daily SMA200
|108.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.09
|Previous Daily Low
|107.3
|Previous Weekly High
|107.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.5
|Previous Monthly High
|109.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD edging higher amid a mixed market mood, EU fund fears
EUR/USD is edging up toward 1.0950. as the market mood is recovering. Potential resistance to the Franco-German plan from four northern countries fund and doubts about the Moderana's coronavirus vaccine results are in the mix. EU Core CPI was confirmed at 1.1%.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2250 amid weak UK inflation, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2250 amid an upbeat market mood. UK inflation tumbled to 0.8% yearly in April, worse than expected. BOE Governor Bailey testifies later.
Crypto market hesitating between rising now or summertime
The market moves at breakout levels but exhaustion challenges the ability to succeed. Ethereum bets on leading the bullish breakout for the short term. Ripple plays his chances for an unexpected bullish surprise to break the bad streak of the last few months.
Gold consolidates in a range near $1750 area, FOMC minutes in focus
Gold struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains and was seen oscillating in a range, around the $1750 region through the early part of European trading session.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A test of the 200-day SMA is not ruled out
If the selling bias accelerates, then the area of recent lows in the 99/15/10 band should come into focus in the short-term.