USD/JPY pares daily losses, turns flat near 103.60

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/JPY staged a modest rebound and erased its daily losses.
  • US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 90.50.
  • 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 5% on Wednesday.

The USD/JPY pair spent the European trading hours in a tight range around mid-103s and edged lower in the early American session amid renewed USD weakness. However, rising US Treasury bond yields helped the pair stage a rebound in the last hour and USD/JPY turned flat on the day near 103.60.

Eyes on Brexit headlines

Reports suggesting that the UK and the EU were closing on a deal triggered a sharp upsurge in the GBP/USD pair and caused the USD to weaken against its major rivals. The US Dollar Index, which rose to a daily high of 90.58, turned south and slumped to a daily low of 90.15 on this development. However, a 5% increase seen in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield seems to be helping the DXY limit its losses. At the moment, the index is still down 0.39% on the day at 90.30.

Earlier in the day, the data from the US showed that Personal Spending and Personal Income in November fell by 0.4% and 1.1%, respectively. On a positive note, Durable Goods Orders rose more than expected and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined by 89,000 to 803,000.

In the meantime, Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed, reflecting the pre-holiday market conditions. During the Asian session on Thursday, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will be delivering a speech but it would be a big surprise to see a market reaction.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 103.59
Today Daily Change -0.09
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 103.68
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 103.96
Daily SMA50 104.38
Daily SMA100 105.08
Daily SMA200 106.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 103.74
Previous Daily Low 103.28
Previous Weekly High 104.15
Previous Weekly Low 102.88
Previous Monthly High 105.68
Previous Monthly Low 103.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 103.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 103.46
Daily Pivot Point S1 103.39
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.11
Daily Pivot Point S3 102.94
Daily Pivot Point R1 103.85
Daily Pivot Point R2 104.02
Daily Pivot Point R3 104.3

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

