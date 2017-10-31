USD/JPY outlook shifted to neutral – UOB

USD/JPY outlook shifted to neutral – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
The pair’s stance has now shifted to neutral from bullish and it is expected to gravitate between 112.40 and 113.85 in the near term, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While we expected a lower USD yesterday, the ease of which the strong 113.30 support was taken out came as a surprise. Downward momentum is picking up quickly and further weakness seems likely from here. That said, the major 112.50 support is unlikely to come under serious threat (minor support is at 112.75). On the upside, 113.55 is expected to be strong enough to cap any intraday recovery (minor resistance is at 113.30)”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “The break of the 113.30 stop-loss indicates that the bullish phase has ended. The 114.50 target was not met as USD retreated after hitting a high of 114.44 last Friday. 114.44 is viewed as an interim top and the current movement is likely part of a consolidation phase. That said, the immediate bias is tilted to the downside but at this stage, a clear break below the expected 112.40/113.85 sideway trading range is not expected”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.