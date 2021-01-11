USD/JPY faces a potential move to the 104.60 region in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted last Friday that ‘risk is for USD to continue to move higher but odds for a break of the major resistance at 104.25 are not high’. Our expectation did not quite materialize as USD traded between 103.59 and 104.08. Upward momentum is beginning to improve after USD traded on a firm note after opening this morning. From here, USD could break the strong resistance at 104.25 but the major level at 104.60 is likely out of reach. Support is at 103.80 followed by 103.60.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted yesterday (07 Jan, spot at 103.80) that ‘the outlook is mixed and USD could trade between 102.50 and 103.65 for a period of time’. The subsequent surge that sent USD to 103.95 came as a surprise. The rapid improvement in momentum indicates further USD strength from here. A break of the major resistance at 104.25 could potentially lead to further rapid rise in USD towards 104.60. Overall, USD is expected to trade on a firm footing as long as it holds above 103.00 (‘strong support’ level).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22, the lowest in three weeks. Rising US yields and the Fed's reluctance to act are boosting the dollar. Covid developments are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.35 amid US dollar strength
GBP/USD has been extending its gains as the dollar gains ground alongside US Treasury yields. The UK may tighten its restrictions are hospitals are under immense pressure from the flood of coronavirus patients.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1850 level, closer to session tops
Gold staged a goodish intraday bounce from over one-month lows set earlier this Monday. A softer risk tone was seen as a key factor lending some support to the safe-haven gold.
Forex Today: Dollar extends gains amid rising yields, coronavirus developments eyed
The market mood has soured after US Nonfarm Payrolls showed the first job loss since last spring and the Federal Reserve is reluctant to act. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields.
US Dollar refreshes two-week high, bulls eye 200-bar SMA
DXY takes the bids near multi-day high after crossing immediate horizontal resistance. Bullish MACD, risk-off mood favor further upside to the key SMA. Sellers should wait for a downside break of short-term rising channel.