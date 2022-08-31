Next 1-3 weeks: “On Monday (29 Aug, spot 138.30), we turned positive USD and expected it advance to 139.00. After USD rose to 139.00, we highlighted yesterday (30 Aug, spot at 138.60) that further USD strength is not ruled even though the 139.00 level is a tough resistance and may be tough to break. We added, ‘a break of 139.00 would shift the focus to 139.50’. USD subsequently popped briefly above 139.00 (high of 139.06) before pulling back sharply. While upward momentum has barely improved, the outlook for USD is still positive. However, it may take a while before the major resistance at 139.50 would come into the picture. To look at it another way, USD could consolidate for a few days first. On the downside, a breach of 137.40 (no change in ‘strong support’ level from yesterday) would indicate that USD is unlikely to advance further.”

24-hour view: “We expected USD to ‘consolidate and trade within a range of 138.15/139.00’. USD subsequently dropped to 138.03, popped briefly to 139.06 before easing off to end the day little changed at 138.79 (+0.07%). Despite the breach of 139.00, upward momentum has not improved. In other words, USD is unlikely to advance further. For today, we expect USD to trade sideways between 138.10 and 139.10.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.