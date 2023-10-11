USD/JPY oscillates in a narrow range below 149.00 ahead of US PPI and FOMC minutes

- USD/JPY seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the European session on Wednesday.
- A positive risk tone, and the BoJ’s dovish stance, undermine the JPY and lend support to the pair.
- Retreating US bond yields keeps the USD bulls on the defensive and continues to act as a headwind.
- Traders now look to the US PPI and the FOMC meeting minutes for some meaningful opportunities.
The USD/JPY pair struggles to capitalize on the intraday move up of over 50 pips from levels just below mid-148.00s and trade in neutral territory during the first half of the European session on Wednesday. Spot prices remain below the 149.00 mark and well within a familiar trading band held over the past week or so as traders keenly await cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future rate hike path.
Hence, the focus will remain glued to Wednesday's release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) and the FOMC minutes, due later during the early North American session. This will be followed by the latest US consumer inflation figures on Thursday, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term US Dollar (USD) price dynamics and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/JPY pair.
In the meantime, a generally positive tone around the equity markets, along with the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) persistent ultra-easy monetary policy, is seen undermining the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and acting as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. That said, diminishing odds for further interest rate hikes by the Fed keep the USD bulls on the defensive and hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the major.
The recent dovish remarks by several Fed officials have been fueling speculations that the US central bank is nearing the end of the rate-hiking cycle. This has been a key factor behind a further decline in the US treasury bond yields, which removes some of the driving force behind a stronger Greenback. Heading into the key data risk, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop might continue to cap gains for the USD/JPY pair.
Any meaningful downside, however, still seems elusive as the markets are still pricing in a small possibility of at least one more Fed rate hike move by the end of this year. Furthermore, concerns that the expansion of the Israel-Gaza conflict to the wider Middle East would push Oil prices higher and complicate the effort to reduce inflation, which, in turn, might force the US central bank to keep rates higher for longer.
Even from a technical perspective, the range-bound price action points to indecision among traders over the near-term trajectory for the USD/JPY pair. This further makes it prudent to wait for a sustained breakout through a one-week-old trading range before placing fresh directional bets.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|148.72
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|148.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|148.59
|Daily SMA50
|146.76
|Daily SMA100
|143.94
|Daily SMA200
|138.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.1
|Previous Daily Low
|148.16
|Previous Weekly High
|150.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|147.32
|Previous Monthly High
|149.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|144.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|148.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|148.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|147.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|147.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0600 as attention turns to US CPI Premium
The EUR/USD rebounded from around 1.0590 and approached the weekly highs near 1.0635. On Thursday, the European Central Bank will release the account of its September meeting. The crucial report to watch will be the US Consumer Price Index. Additionally, US Jobless Claims data will also be released.
GBP/USD oscillates near 1.2310, as the formation of a death-cross loom
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2310, after a brief ascent to a weekly high of 1.2337. Potential death-cross formation on the horizon signals possible further downtrend for the pair. 1.2300 support and 1.2400 resistance are key levels to watch, with broader implications for trend direction.
Gold nears $1,880 as USD continues to retreat Premium
Gold extended its daily rally and touched its strongest level in over a week above $1,870. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 4.6% ahead of FOMC Minutes, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Bitcoin price to record a squeeze, analysts say as BTC open interest hits multi month high at $12.37 billion
Bitcoin could record a significant squeeze soon, in either direction, according to analysts who record that BTC open interest has reached a new multi-month high and tested a key area that often precedes a squeeze.
Closing the gap: will Oil's descent continue post-closure?
In a world often rocked by geopolitical convulsions, the black gold often finds itself at the epicenter of economic conversations. This week, it has gyrated dramatically in the financial markets, strongly underpinned by the surging tensions in the Middle East.