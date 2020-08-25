USD/JPY: Optimism hits the yen, further gains above 106.70

An upbeat market mood is lifting USD/JPY, which now trades at daily highs in the 106.40 price zone. The pair is bullish in the short-term with support seen at 106.30, as FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik notes.
Key quotes
“Support is coming from US Treasury yields, surging ahead of the US opening, reflecting the market’s optimism. Equities, on the other hand, are not doing that good after Monday's stellar performance. European indexes are just marginally higher, while US ones hold on to yesterday gains. In general, the greenback is weaker against most major rivals, except those considered safe-havens.”
“USD/JPY is now above the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily decline, measured between 107.04 and 105.09, at 106.29. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has rallied above all of its moving averages, which anyway lack clear directional strength. Technical indicators, in the meantime, advanced within positive levels, partially losing their bullish strength but still heading north.”
“Further gains are expected on a break above 106.70, the immediate resistance, towards fresh monthly highs beyond 107.05.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ticks down after mixed US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18 but off the highs. US New Home Sales beat with over 900K annualized in July while the CB Consumer Confidence disappointed with 84.8 in August.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.31 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.31, stabilizing as optimism about a coronavirus vaccine and Sino-American trade relations is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Concerns about Brexit are shrugged off.
XAU/USD faces uphill battle and could fall to $1,906
Gold remains on the back foot as uncertainty remains prevalent ahead of the all-important policy review from the central bank. Jerome Powell is set to deliver a speech that may open the floodgates to more monetary stimulus – potentially pushing the precious metal higher.
Crypto market ready to shake off weak hands
Technical scenarios foresee an acceleration of the consolidation process. Ethereum can provide the best discounts and opportunities. Market sentiment falls below level 80 for the first time in several weeks.
WTI continues to edge higher toward $43 ahead of API data
Crude oil prices posted small gains on Monday and continued to climb higher on Tuesday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 1.2% on a daily basis at $42.88.