USD/JPY opens flat in the 108.50s, capped on waning risk appetite

USD/JPY flat in the Tokyo open but capped on diminished risk appetite overnight.

The technical picture remains neutral with indicators flat in the 4-hour chart.

USD/JPY is flat in the Tokyo open, trading with a fraction of a percentage point to the downside, having stuck to a narrow 10-pip range between 108.60 and 108.70 so far. Fundamentally, USD/JPY has been capped on market's presuming a soft dollar policy from the US administration while trade talks between the US and China carry plenty of prospects for pitfalls despite the recent optimism for a trade deal.

R isk appetite was jolted by trade headlines

Overnight, r isk appetite was jolted by the news that Trump and Fed Chairman Powell had met to discuss the strength of the dollar. At the same time, there were reports of a CNBC news that Chinese officials were concerned over prior comments with respect to tariffs from Trump, wing to his reluctance to roll back any tariffs that had already been marked – Subsequently, USD/JPY dropped from 109.05 early NY to just above 108.50. At the same time, USD/CNH bounced from 7.0185 to highs above 7.0300. As for US treasury yields, the US 2-year yields has been on the bid from 1.60% to 1.63% before falling back to 1.59% due to the US-China trade pessimism. The 10-year yields similarly fell from 1.85% to 1.80%.

USD/JPY levels

As or the technical outlook, Valeria Bednarik, the Chief Analyst at FXStret, explained that USD/JPY faced pressure and, unable to hold above the 200-day simple moving average, dropped from a daily peak of 109.07 to a low of 108.50: