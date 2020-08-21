USD/JPY: On the defensive near two-day lows, just above mid-105.00s

- USD/JPY remains depressed for the second consecutive session on Friday.
- The offered tone surrounding the USD was seen exerting some pressure.
- The upbeat market mood might help limit deeper losses, at least for now.
The USD/JPY pair edged lower through the early European session and was last seen hovering near daily lows, just above mid-105.00s.
The pair extended the previous day's retracement slide from three-day tops, around the 106.20 region, and remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Friday. The emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors exerting pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
The USD failed to capitalize on the FOMC minutes-led rebound, instead met with some fresh supply on Thursday following the release of the US Weekly Jobless Claims. In fact, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits jumped back above the 1 million mark during the week ended August 14.
The disappointing labour market report comes on the back of the Fed's warning that a recovery in hiring is starting to slow, which added to growing market worries over the US economic recovery. Apart from this, the uncertainty over the US fiscal stimulus measures continued weighing on the greenback.
Meanwhile, a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields failed to impress the USD bulls, albeit could extend some support to the USD/JPY pair. This, coupled with the upbeat market mood might further undermine the safe-haven Japanese yen and further contribute to limit any deeper losses for the major.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that this week's rebound from monthly lows was a dead-cat bounce and positioning for the resumption of the two-week-old bearish trend.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.59
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|105.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.86
|Daily SMA50
|106.66
|Daily SMA100
|107.15
|Daily SMA200
|108.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.22
|Previous Daily Low
|105.75
|Previous Weekly High
|107.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.71
|Previous Monthly High
|108.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
