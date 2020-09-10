USD/JPY: On the bids above 106.00 as optimism prevails in quiet markets

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY refreshes intraday high to 106.30, carries Wednesday’s recovery moves.
  • Japan’s Machinery Orders flashed upbeat marks, Tokyo up for taking down virus-led alert level.
  • US policymakers are to vote on fiscal package amendments, EU-UK meet in London will also be in the spotlight.
  • ECB policymakers moves, US Jobless Claims are extra directives to watch.

USD/JPY remains firm around 106.25, immediately following its run-up to 106.30, during the initial hour of Thursday’s Tokyo open. The yen pair recently benefited from Japan’s Machinery Order data while risk-positive news also favors the quote’s upside. It’s worth mentioning that the quote recovered from a one-week low the previous day as market sentiment turned positive and the US dollar snapped a six-day winning streak.

Traders stay positive despite the pre-ECB cautious mood…

Not only Machinery Orders’ better than forecast 1.9% rise to 6.3% in July but news that Tokyo will scale down its coronavirus (COVID-19)-led lockdown restrictions by one notch also pleased the USD/JPY buyers.

Further, comments from Goldman Sachs that the Pfizer's candidate vaccine could be approved as early as October also add to the market’s positive sentiment and favor the pair.

On the contrary, the European Union’s (EU) dislike for the UK PM Boris Johnson’s alterations to the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill and chatters concerning the Sino-US tussle keep the risk-on mood in check. Also, traders turn cautious ahead of the key European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy, as well as the US Senate votes on the fiscal package, which in turn probes the bulls.

During the previous day, the US dollar index (DXY) stepped back from one-month high while Wall Street managed to consolidate the tech rout. Currently, S&P 500 Futures gain 0.10% whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 adds 0.80% to 23,203. The rumors that the ECB policymakers are more optimistic joined TikTok parent’s negotiations with the US government offered the market’s risk-on performance on Wednesday.

Other than the ECB and the US Congress moves, Brexit talks in London and the weekly release of the US Initial Jobless Claims, expected 846K versus 881K prior, will also be the key to watch for the pair’s near-term trading direction.

Technical analysis

50-day SMA level of 106.32 holds the key to the pair’s further upside towards the monthly high of 106.55 and the previous month’s top surrounding 107.05.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 106.23
Today Daily Change 0.05
Today Daily Change % 0.05%
Today daily open 106.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.09
Daily SMA50 106.34
Daily SMA100 106.87
Daily SMA200 107.87
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.27
Previous Daily Low 105.79
Previous Weekly High 106.55
Previous Weekly Low 105.29
Previous Monthly High 107.05
Previous Monthly Low 105.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.09
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.97
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.6
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.37
Daily Pivot Point R2 106.57
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.86

 

 

EUR/USD trades above 1.1800 ahead of the ECB rate decision. Implied volatility metrics suggest traders don't expect ECB to fuel big moves. Negative Eurozone inflation has fuelled dovish ECB expectations. 

GBP/USD extends recovery from an intraday low of 1.2976 ahead of Thursday's London open. The cable bounced off the lowest since late-July. However, a cautious market mood ahead of key Brexit talks and ECB monetary policy meeting probes the buyers.

Gold lacked any firm directional bias and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below the $1950 region through the early European session.

Markets are calm after a "turnaround Wednesday" which saw a rebound partially triggered by reports about optimism from the ECB, which is the main event of the day. Brexit talks are in crisis following controversial British legislation and coronavirus vaccine hopes remain robust. 

WTI's (futures on Nymex) recovery momentum from three-month lows faltered once again above the $38 mark, as the sellers returned in the European session this Thursday.

