USD/JPY: On the bids above 106.00 as optimism prevails in quiet markets

- USD/JPY refreshes intraday high to 106.30, carries Wednesday’s recovery moves.
- Japan’s Machinery Orders flashed upbeat marks, Tokyo up for taking down virus-led alert level.
- US policymakers are to vote on fiscal package amendments, EU-UK meet in London will also be in the spotlight.
- ECB policymakers moves, US Jobless Claims are extra directives to watch.
USD/JPY remains firm around 106.25, immediately following its run-up to 106.30, during the initial hour of Thursday’s Tokyo open. The yen pair recently benefited from Japan’s Machinery Order data while risk-positive news also favors the quote’s upside. It’s worth mentioning that the quote recovered from a one-week low the previous day as market sentiment turned positive and the US dollar snapped a six-day winning streak.
Traders stay positive despite the pre-ECB cautious mood…
Not only Machinery Orders’ better than forecast 1.9% rise to 6.3% in July but news that Tokyo will scale down its coronavirus (COVID-19)-led lockdown restrictions by one notch also pleased the USD/JPY buyers.
Further, comments from Goldman Sachs that the Pfizer's candidate vaccine could be approved as early as October also add to the market’s positive sentiment and favor the pair.
On the contrary, the European Union’s (EU) dislike for the UK PM Boris Johnson’s alterations to the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill and chatters concerning the Sino-US tussle keep the risk-on mood in check. Also, traders turn cautious ahead of the key European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy, as well as the US Senate votes on the fiscal package, which in turn probes the bulls.
During the previous day, the US dollar index (DXY) stepped back from one-month high while Wall Street managed to consolidate the tech rout. Currently, S&P 500 Futures gain 0.10% whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 adds 0.80% to 23,203. The rumors that the ECB policymakers are more optimistic joined TikTok parent’s negotiations with the US government offered the market’s risk-on performance on Wednesday.
Other than the ECB and the US Congress moves, Brexit talks in London and the weekly release of the US Initial Jobless Claims, expected 846K versus 881K prior, will also be the key to watch for the pair’s near-term trading direction.
Technical analysis
50-day SMA level of 106.32 holds the key to the pair’s further upside towards the monthly high of 106.55 and the previous month’s top surrounding 107.05.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.23
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|106.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.09
|Daily SMA50
|106.34
|Daily SMA100
|106.87
|Daily SMA200
|107.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.27
|Previous Daily Low
|105.79
|Previous Weekly High
|106.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.29
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Focus on ECB, but don't expect fireworks
EUR/USD trades above 1.1800 ahead of the ECB rate decision. Implied volatility metrics suggest traders don't expect ECB to fuel big moves. Negative Eurozone inflation has fuelled dovish ECB expectations.
GBP/USD: Steady below 1.3000 ahead of Brexit talks
GBP/USD extends recovery from an intraday low of 1.2976 ahead of Thursday’s London open. The cable bounced off the lowest since late-July. However, a cautious market mood ahead of key Brexit talks and ECB monetary policy meeting probes the buyers.
Gold consolidates in a range, below $1950 level
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below the $1950 region through the early European session.
Forex Today: Brexit in deep crisis, vaccine hopes resurface, all eyes on the ECB
Markets are calm after a "turnaround Wednesday" which saw a rebound partially triggered by reports about optimism from the ECB, which is the main event of the day. Brexit talks are in crisis following controversial British legislation and coronavirus vaccine hopes remain robust.
WTI returns to the red below $38 ahead of EIA data
WTI’s (futures on Nymex) recovery momentum from three-month lows faltered once again above the $38 mark, as the sellers returned in the European session this Thursday.