USD/JPY on a knife's edge as risks mount

- USD/JPY bulls barely holding on by the skin of their teeth.
- The downside risks are heightening and the global economy is slowing, supporting the Yen.
USD/JPY is trading on the 107 handle, with bulls barely holding on by the skin of their teeth as the US Dollar falls out of favour with investors, weighing up as to whether their cash is in safer hands elsewhere for the meanwhile.
The US Dollar has been sliding at the start of the week in what has been the worst start of a fourth-quarter in the US stock markets since 2008 following a bumpy third-quarter stretch. October has historically been a high point for the VIX volatility index and this October is so far certainly laying claim to such a title which is giving the Yen a boost as the top performer from the 1-hour time frame all the way through to the past seven days.
US stocks extended their losses overnight on yet further dismal data ahead of what is now going to be a real showdown into the closing sessions. The downside risks are heightening and the global economy is slowing, which was, yet again, evident in US data that sent the US benchmarks lowing in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, extending the 344 points, or 1.3%, lost the prior session by a further 494.42 points, or 1.86%, to end at 26,078. The S&P 500 index dropped 52.64 points and the Nasdaq lost 123.44 points. Ahead of the Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday, the ADP data showed just 135,000 new jobs against expectations of 140,000. Also, August data was revised down sharply from 195,000 to 157,000 which was the clincher for stocks.
Looking ahead to key data releases
Looking ahead, we will have the US data highlight in the ISM’s September non-manufacturing survey and should this too be another disappointment, as was the manufacturing version earlier the week, the US Dollar will surely suffer and could be the straw that breaks the camel's back, sending USD/JPY over a cliff.
On the other hand, the downside may well be limited ahead of the more crucial jobs numbers the next day. Either way, the US Dollar and yields need a lifeline at this juncture. The US 2-year treasury yields fell from 1.55% to 1.48% and the 10-year dropped from 1.66% to 1.59%. "Markets are pricing 20bp of easing at the 31 October meeting and a terminal rate of 1.02% (vs 1.88% currently)," analysts at Westpac explained.
USD/JPY levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.04
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|107.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.7
|Daily SMA50
|107.06
|Daily SMA100
|107.77
|Daily SMA200
|109.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.9
|Previous Daily Low
|107.04
|Previous Weekly High
|108.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.96
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Nears 38.2% Fib retracement after inverse head-and-shoulders breakout
EUR/USD is trading very close to 1.0967 (38.2% Fib retracement of 1.1110/1.0879), having charted a bullish reversal pattern on the hourly chart on Wednesday. The pair jumped well above 1.0935 in the sixty minutes to 14:00 GMT.
GBP/USD: Under pressure despite Brexit-positive headlines
Despite increasing odds of the UK PM’s Brexit success to grab the October 31 deadline, GBP/USD shows little reaction to the news as the market awaits the EU’s response for further clarity. The Cable stays under pressure.
USD/JPY on a knife's edge as risks mount
USD/JPY is trading on the 107 handle, with bulls barely holding on by the skin of their teeth as the US Dollar falls out of favour with investors, weighing up as to whether their cash is in safer hands elsewhere for the meanwhile.
Gold starts consolidating daily gains, trades below $1,500
The XAU/USD pair build on Tuesday recovery gains and rose above the critical $1,500 mark before going into a consolidation phase a little below that level.
US Service Sector September PMI Preview: How slow is slow?
Service sector sentiment expected to fall. The overall is predicted to fall to 55.1 in September from 56.4 in August. The business activity index is expected to decrease to 59.1 from 61.5. The new orders index was 60.3 in August and 54.1 in July.