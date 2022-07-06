- USD/JPY bears are moving in during the bearish open in Tokyo equities.
- Nikkei opens in a 0.8% gap to the downside ahead of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday.
At 135.51, USD/JPY is some 0.25% at the equities open in Tokyo. The bears are lurking in a risk-off setting and lower US yields are supporting a bid in the yen.
The yield on the US 10-year Treasury fell 6bps to 2.82% into the early Asian session although they are attempting to stabilise currently, at 2.818%. The Japanese yen outperformed all but the greenback overnight, with USD/JPY up just 20 pips to 135.85. Additionally, the US 10-year yield briefly dipped 1 bp below the two-year, the first inversion in about three weeks and one of several this year. Some observers argue that such an inversion is a timely signal that a recession is coming. The two-year to five-year yield spread turned negative Tuesday too.
It was a risk-off day on Tuesday with both global stocks and the commodity complex under pressure as recession fears intensified, supporting a bid in the US dollar and sending it to its highest level in two years. The fears were sparked by the Bank of England which said the outlook for the global economy has deteriorated materially and that volatility in the cost of energy and raw materials poses a significant risk of disruption that could amply economic shocks in the future, as noted by analysts at ANZ Bank in a note at the start of the Asian day.
''Meanwhile, new rounds of COVID testing in Shanghai have increased fears of further lockdowns for China, which would then have a ripple effect on other markets,'' the analysts added.
Nevertheless, major US stock indexes turned around on Tuesday following a three-day holiday weekend after last Friday's sharp rally, as investors waited for economic data due later this week in Nonfarm Payrolls and ahead of today's Federal Open Market Committee minutes. For today, the Nikkei opened in a gap which leaves prospects for a rise in the yen also.
As for the US calendar, US Nonfarm Payrolls is expected to show that Employment likely continued to advance firmly in June but at a more moderate pace after three consecutive job gains of around 400k in March-May, analysts at TD Securities said.
Minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting will also be eyed. ''Persistent high CPI inflation and nascent signs of de-anchoring inflation expectations forced the Fed to amp the pace of rate tightening. The meeting minutes are likely to offer further colour around the Fed's more hawkish reaction function,'' the analysts at TD Securities said.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.7
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|135.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.13
|Daily SMA50
|131.61
|Daily SMA100
|126.12
|Daily SMA200
|120.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.36
|Previous Daily Low
|135.52
|Previous Weekly High
|137
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.52
|Previous Monthly High
|137
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
