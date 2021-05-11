USD/JPY off lows, unable to holds firm above 108.50

- USD/JPY heads for lowest close since April 26.
- Yen rises amid risk aversion, despite higher US yields.
The USD/JPY tumbled during the American session to 108.34, the lowest level since Friday. Then it rebounded to 108.65 and as of writing, is it hovering around 108.50, still showing a bearish bias in the short-term
The yen is among the top performers of the last hours supported by the decline in equity prices in Europe and in Wall Street. The Dow Jones drops 1.48% and the Nasdaq 0.65% (off lows). The deterioration in risk sentiment boosted the yen.
The rally of the Japanese currency so far was limited probably amid rising US yields. Despite the decline in US stocks, Treasuries are lower. The 10-year yield stands at 1.62%, around the highest level in a week.
The US dollar is also being unable to benefit from risk aversion. The DXY strands at 90.01, near monthly lows. Versus the most traded currencies, the US dollar is posting modest losses, and it has been moving sideways over the last seven hours.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.5
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|108.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.69
|Daily SMA50
|108.94
|Daily SMA100
|106.68
|Daily SMA200
|105.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.06
|Previous Daily Low
|108.47
|Previous Weekly High
|109.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.34
|Previous Monthly High
|110.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally to fresh highs above 1.2180
Dollar’s sell-off accelerates, despite of a generalized dismal mood. Government bond yields surge, stocks plunge as inflation concerns mount. Upbeat German data provide further support to the shared currency.
GBP/USD resumes advance, challenges highs in the 1.4150 area
GBP/USD recovered the ground lost and trades near its weekly high, despite a souring market’s mood. UK PM Johnson's announcement of additional easing of restrictions boosted the pound on Monday. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey is set to speak later on.
XAU/USD turns south before testing 200-day SMA, tests $1,820
XAU/USD came under strong bearish pressure in early American session. Next critical support for gold aligns at $1,800. Rising US Treasury bond yields and risk aversion weigh on gold.
BTC crashes, markets follow suit
The cryptocurrency market experienced a crash as the flagship cryptocurrency tumbled. Although some altcoins are recovering, Bitcoin price is still scrambling to find a support level and might trigger another sell-off soon.
S&P 500 Nasdaq Day Ahead: Can the Fed stop the red
Equity markets are in the red again on Tuesday as the Fed looks on powerless for now. Inevitable really, things cannot keep going up forever but it is always easy with hindsight.