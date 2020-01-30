USD/JPY off lows, still in the red below 109.00 mark post-US GDP

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day.
  • The US GDP growth during Q4 2019 is estimated at 2.1% annualized pace.
  • Sliding US bond yields, the risk-off mood might keep a lid on any strong gains.

The USD/JPY pair maintained its offered tone through the early North-American session, albeit managed to recovery around 10-15 pips from daily lows post-US macro data.

A fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade on Thursday – amid concerns over the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus – boosted the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven status and prompted some follow-through selling around the major.

The pair remained under pressure for the second consecutive session and retreated further from weekly tops set in the previous session. However, the intraday slide stalled ahead of 100-day SMA following the release of mostly in line US GDP growth figures.

The Advance US GDP report showed that the economic growth during the October-December quarter stood at 2.1%, unchanged from the previous quarter. The data extended some support to the US dollar demand and helped the pair to bounce back to the 109.00 neighbourhood.

It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the attempted recovery move or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels. The recent slump in the US Treasury bond yields might undermine the USD demand and eventually cap any strong gains.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying, possibly back above 50-day SMA near the 109.20 region, before positioning for any further recovery for the major.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.88
Today Daily Change -0.18
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 109.06
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.37
Daily SMA50 109.21
Daily SMA100 108.74
Daily SMA200 108.46
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.26
Previous Daily Low 108.98
Previous Weekly High 110.22
Previous Weekly Low 109.17
Previous Monthly High 109.8
Previous Monthly Low 108.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.09
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.15
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.94
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.81
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.22
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.39
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.51

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

