USD/JPY off lows, still in the red below 109.00 handle

- US-China trade uncertainty continues to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status.
- Weaker Chinese macro data helped offset softer Japanese GDP growth print.
- Investors look forward to Fedspeaks for some meaningful trading opportunities.
The USD/JPY pair traded with a negative bias for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday and is currently placed near the lower end of its weekly trading range, around the 108.70 region.
Against the backdrop of growing uncertainty over preliminary US-China trade deal, the prevalent cautious mood continued benefitting the Japanese Yen's (JPY) safe-haven demand and was seen as one of the key factors behind the pair's follow-through weakness on Thursday.
Weighed down by reviving safe-haven demand
The already weaker sentiment deteriorated further following the release of disappointing Chinese macro data, though softer Japanese Q3 GDP figures, showing a sharp deceleration in the domestic growth, helped limit any further downside, at least for the time being.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar found some support from a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, which gained some traction after the Fed Chair Jerome Powell told Congress on Wednesday that interest rates will be on hold unless there is a material deterioration in the economy.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to find some support or continues with its recent pullback from multi-month tops as market participants now look forward to scheduled speeches by influential FOMC members for some meaningful trading impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.71
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|108.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.75
|Daily SMA50
|108.14
|Daily SMA100
|107.68
|Daily SMA200
|109.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.15
|Previous Daily Low
|108.65
|Previous Weekly High
|109.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.1
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Pops and drops post-upbeat German Q3 GDP
The EUR/USD pair jumped-off monthly lows at 1.0994 and regained the 1.10 handle in a knee-jerk reaction to upbeat German Q3 GDP growth numbers. But the bulls appear to lack follow-through, as the rates now reverse the spike.
GBP/USD lingers over trade/political news, UK Retail Sales in focus
Optimism surrounding the UK’s political plays confronts the broad US dollar (USD) strength ahead of the British Retail Sales data for October. That said, the GBP/USD pair hovers below 1.2850 while heading into the London open on Thursday.
USD/JPY off lows, still in the red below 109.00 handle
US-China trade uncertainty continues to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status. Weaker Chinese macro data helped offset softer Japanese GDP growth print. Investors look forward to Fedspeaks for some meaningful trading opportunities.
Gold: Trade/political uncertainty keep traders guessing ahead of a busy day
Not only a lack of clear signal concerning the US-Sino trade deal but the inability of the global policymakers to provide any direct hints for future monetary actions also confuse markets.
German Third Quarter GDP Preview: Improving sentiment will limit recession
Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have contracted 0.1% in the third quarter as it did in the second. Annual GDP in the third quarter will rise 0.9% from 2018 after a flat second quarter.