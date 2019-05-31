USD/JPY off lows, still deep in the red near multi-month lows post-US data

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  The JPY benefitted from the global flight to safety and exerted some heavy pressure.
   •  A slump in the US bond yields undermined the USD and did little to lend any support.
   •  Better than expected US economic releases helped limit further losses, at least for now.

The USD/JPY pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating near the lower end of its daily trading range, or four-month lows.

Having faced rejection ahead of the key 110.00 psychological mark on Thursday, the pair came under some intense selling pressure on the last trading day of the week and kept losing ground amid the global flight to safety. 

The global risk sentiment took a sharp knock after the US President Donald Trump promised to impose 5% tariffs on all Mexican goods and provided a strong boost to perceived safe-haven currencies - like the Japanese Yen.

A fresh wave of global risk-aversion trade, as depicted by a sea of red across equity markets, was further reinforced by a slump in the US Treasury bond yields, which weighed on the US Dollar and did little to lend any support.

Meanwhile, slightly better than expected US economic releases - personal income/spending data and the core PCE price index, failed to provide any impetus, albeit helped limit further losses, at least for the time being.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.79
Today Daily Change -0.83
Today Daily Change % -0.76
Today daily open 109.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.91
Daily SMA50 110.81
Daily SMA100 110.59
Daily SMA200 111.39
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.93
Previous Daily Low 109.47
Previous Weekly High 110.68
Previous Weekly Low 109.27
Previous Monthly High 112.4
Previous Monthly Low 110.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.75
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.41
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.21
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.87
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.33

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1200 as the USD plunges with yieldss

EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1200 as the USD plunges with yieldss

EUR/USD is leaping towards 1.1200 as US yields indicate substantial rate cuts. Yields are down due to the intensifying trade wars with China, Europe, and now also Mexico.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD surges above 1.2600 as the USD sells off

GBP/USD surges above 1.2600 as the USD sells off

GBP/USD has bounced back above 1.2600, up from a four-month low of 1.2558. US yields are falling and projecting rate cuts as trade wars intensify on all fronts. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY extends decline below 109 as risk aversion intensifies

USD/JPY extends decline below 109 as risk aversion intensifies

Escalating geopolitical tensions weigh on the sentiment. 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 3% on Friday. US Dollar Index retreats to 98 area ahead of inflation data.

USD/JPY News

Gold sits at over 2-week tops; bulls await a sustained move beyond $1300 mark

Gold sits at over 2-week tops; bulls await a sustained move beyond $1300 mark

Gold held on to its strong gains through the early North-American session, with bulls now awaiting a follow-through move beyond the key $1300 psychological mark.

Gold News

The limits of Yuan devaluation

The limits of Yuan devaluation

In the trade war between China and the United States Beijing supposedly has a weapon, that if not quite unknown, is unique and unanswerable by Washington. It is the Chinese currency, the Yuan.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location