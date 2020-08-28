USD/JPY off lows, still deep in the red below mid-105.00s

- USD/JPY came under some aggressive selling pressure on news that PM Abe will resign.
- The heavily offered tone surrounding the USD further contributed to the steep decline.
- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and might help limit any further slide.
The USD/JPY pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the early North American session, albeit has managed to rebound around 20-25 pips from daily swing lows. The pair was last seen trading near the 105.40-50 region.
The pair witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround on Friday in reaction to the news that Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is stepping down. This coupled with the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar further contributed to the USD/JPY pair's sharp fall of around 175 pips from the vicinity of the 107.00 mark.
The greenback was being weighed down by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on Thursday, saying that the Fed is willing to allow inflation to overshoot the 2% target for some time in order to compensate years of undershooting. This, in turn, raised speculations that the Fed could keep rates lower for longer.
The USD bearish pressure remained unabated following the release of mixed US economic data – the Core PCE Price Index, Personal Income and Spending data. Apart from this, the downfall could further be attributed to some technical selling below a near one-month-old ascending trend-line support, around mid-105.00s.
However, the prevalent bullish mood in the equity markets undermined the Japanese yen's safe-haven demand and extended some support to the USD/JPY pair amid intraday oversold conditions. Nevertheless, the pair remains on track to end the week on a downbeat note and might have already turned vulnerable to extend the downfall.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.3
|Today Daily Change
|-1.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.17
|Today daily open
|106.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.08
|Daily SMA50
|106.55
|Daily SMA100
|107.02
|Daily SMA200
|108
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.7
|Previous Daily Low
|105.6
|Previous Weekly High
|106.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.1
|Previous Monthly High
|108.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges below 1.19 after robust American figures
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19 after US personal income and personal spending beat expectations . The dollar was on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell announced a policy shift that would keep interest rates lower for longer.
USD/JPY tumbles below 105.50 as Japanese PM Abe quits
USD/JPY came under some aggressive selling pressure on news that PM Abe will resign. The heavily offered tone surrounding the USD further contributed to the steep decline. The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and might help limit any further slide.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.33 after upbeat US data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.33 and off the 8-month highs after upbeat US data boosts the dollar. The greenback was on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell signaled long-term low rates.
Canadian economy falls 38.7% in Q2, better than expected, USD/USD falls
Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Canada declined by 38.7% on a yearly basis in the second quarter, the data published by Statistics Canada revealed on Friday. USD/CAD is edging lower as the figure is better than expected and amid dollar weakness.
Gold climbs to session tops, around $1960 region
Gold regained positive traction on Friday amid heavily offered tone around the USD. The upbeat market mood, a strong pickup in the US bond yields might cap the upside.