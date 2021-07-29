USD/JPY off lows, down little around 109.80-85 ahead of US GDP

- USD/JPY edged lower on Wednesday, though a combination of factors helped limit losses.
- COVID-19 woes, a positive tone around the equity markets weighed on the safe-haven JPY.
- Rebounding US bond yields further extended some support to the USD ahead of the US GDP.
The USD/JPY pair remained on the defensive through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to rebound few pips from daily lows and was last seen trading around the 109.80-85 region.
The pair extended the previous day's post-FOMC retracement slide from the 110.25-30 area and witnessed some follow-through selling on Thursday. This marked the third day of a negative move in the previous four and was sponsored by the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar.
The US central bank sounded optimistic about the economic recovery in its monetary policy statement. However, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell took a dovish turn at the post-meeting press conference and emphasised that they were some ways away from substantial progress on jobs.
Powell was also cautious about tapering and said that policymakers discussed some details but it will take a few more meetings to get into it. The difference in tone between the policy statement and Powell's remarks triggered a broad-based USD selloff and weighed on the USD/JPY pair.
That said, a combination of factors held traders from placing any aggressive bearish bets around the USD/JPY and helped limit any deeper losses, at least for the time being. A strong rebound in the US equity futures undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and extended some support.
The JPY was further pressured by the worsening coronavirus situation in Japan. In the latest developments, Japan reported more than 9,000 daily cases yesterday. Adding to this, the government reportedly mulls a state of emergency for Osaka prefecture and extend in Tokyo to 31 August.
Traders further took cues from a goodish rebound in the US Treasury bond yields, which, for now, helped the USD Index to find some support near the 92.00 mark. Investors now look forward to the Advance second-quarter US GDP report for some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.84
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|109.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.29
|Daily SMA50
|110.05
|Daily SMA100
|109.58
|Daily SMA200
|107.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.29
|Previous Daily Low
|109.74
|Previous Weekly High
|110.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.06
|Previous Monthly High
|111.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
