USD/JPY: Off intraday high near 104.00 on upbeat Japan Industrial Production, Retail Sales

- USD/JPY trims early-Asian gains, drops for the fifth consecutive day.
- Japan’s October month Retail Sales, Industrial Production prints upbeat results.
- Trading sentiment stays upbeat over vaccine hopes, US politics.
- China PMIs, risk catalysts to remain as the key drivers.
USD/JPY refreshes the intraday low to 104.05 as markets in Tokyo open for Monday’s trading. Although risk-on mood helped the buyers earlier in the day, the recent data releases from Japan recalled the bears while cheering a five-day losing streak.
Japan’s October month Retail Sales offered a surprise growth of 6.4% YoY versus market consensus of -7.7%. Further details suggest that the preliminary readings of October’s Industrial Production recovered from -14.5% forecast and -9.0% prior to -3.2% YoY.
Elsewhere, the market’s risk-tone remains positive as major coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine developers are likely to get the regulatory approvals from the UK, Europe and the US. The same will fasten the process of delivery to the cure of the pandemic that has roiled 2020.
Also on the positive side are chatters concerning US President-elect Joe Biden’s team and their next steps, mainly surrounding the fiscal stimulus.
It should also be noted that the mixed signals relating to the Brexit deal also affect the risk catalysts while fears of the further increase in the covid numbers, until the vaccine hit the floor, offer an extra filter to the market optimism.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures stay mildly bid around the record highs marked in early November whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 prints 0.40% gains to 26,752 by press time.
Although risk catalysts are likely to remain as the key drivers, China’s official activity data for November can offer an intermediate trade direction. Expectations favor a mild recovery in the headlines Manufacturing PMI but traders should remain cautious as the Aussie-China tussle can spoil the mood despite upbeat readings.
Technical analysis
Sustained trading below 21-day SMA, currently around 104.40, directs the USD/JPY prices towards a three-week-old ascending trend line, at 103.95 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.09
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|104.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.43
|Daily SMA50
|104.92
|Daily SMA100
|105.5
|Daily SMA200
|106.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.29
|Previous Daily Low
|103.91
|Previous Weekly High
|104.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.68
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.1991, holds on to daily gains
EUR/USD has hit a three-month high near 1.2000 as the dollar falls with bond yields. German data missed expectations, contracting 0.3% YoY. Demand for the greenback remains scarce. Vaccine developments could introduce some noise.
GBP/USD advances amid Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3350, buoyed by upbeat comments on Brexit from UK Foreign Secretary Raab. British authorities may approve Pfizer's covid vaccine during the week. The dollar is down alongside yields.
XAU/USD turns south after rejection at 21-HMA, $1750 in sight
Gold’s recovery from four-month lows of $1765 lost legs at the bearish 21-hourly moving average (HMA) at $1784 in the European session.
A few hours away from Ethereum 2.0 launch, here is everything you need to know
The Ethereum network came to life five years ago. Since that time, the project conceived as the world's computer has grown into the second-largest blockchain with tens of thousands of applications built on top of it.
