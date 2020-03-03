USD/JPY off five-month low, but not out of the woods yet

- The spot attempts recovery in tandem with the Treasury yields.
- Fed’s emergency 50 bps rate cut threw US dollar under the bus.
- Coronavirus risks continue to underpin the yen amid risk-off.
USD/JPY is seen making minor recovery attempts from a new five-month low of 107.18, reached after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) unexpectedly cut the interest rates by 50 bps to cushion the coronavirus impact on the economy.
Fed shocks the markets
The surprise Fed rate cut announcement triggered a sharp sell-off the US dollar across its main competitors, as the US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields slumped to a fresh record low of 1.028%.
Moreover, the Fed’s pre-emptive move to tackle the coronavirus crisis cautioned the investors, as a risk-aversion wave gripped the US markets and bolstered the safe-haven demand for the yen.
The renewed uptick in the spot is mainly driven by the bounce seen in the US yields, which in turn fueled a generalized recovery in the greenback. The USD index bounces-off a two-month low of 97.00 to now trade around 97.30, almost unchanged on the day.
However, the further recovery gains remain elusive amid steep losses in the S&P 500 futures and sell-off on the Wall Street indices. Meanwhile, the risk remains to the downside in the majors amid looming coronavirus risks.
USD/JPY technical levels to consider
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.34
|Today Daily Change
|-1.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.01
|Today daily open
|108.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.02
|Daily SMA50
|109.56
|Daily SMA100
|109.22
|Daily SMA200
|108.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.58
|Previous Daily Low
|107.38
|Previous Weekly High
|111.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.51
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
