USD/JPY – Obstacles corral USD/JPY and push it to an early resolution – Confluence Detector

USD/JPY moves in a range between $109.7 and $109 after recovering from late August lows.
The technical confluences tool helps us understand the magnitude of the barriers that are conditioning and will influence the movement of the pair in the coming days.
In the upper side of the current range, there are two robust zones of resistance.
In the first zone, between the $109.4 and $109.6 levels, the 23.6% and 38.2% levels of the Fibonacci retracement system in the daily range, multiple short-term moving averages and the 23.6% weekly level of the Fibonacci retracement system stand out.
A second zone is located at the maximum level of the range at $109.7. The indicator shows why the price is having such a hard time moving above this level. This active resistance is the result of the November high, the previous week's high and yesterday's high. In this type of resistance, there are many sell orders, and it is always complicated to pass.
On the bottom side of the price band, the supports show even more solidity. At $109.25 the Fibonacci retracement levels are 23.6% and 38.2% in the monthly range and just below yesterday's low.
Slightly lower is the S1 level in the daily range in the Pivot Points system.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Learn more about Technical Confluence
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at fresh weekly lows ahead of US data
EUR/USD is looking heavy ahead of the key US data release. The spot will likely suffer a deeper drop if the US data blows past expectations. Upbeat personal spending and Core PCE will validate the Fed's recent decision to pause rate cuts and send the dollar higher.
GBP/USD: Recovery stalls below 1.3050 amid upbeat UK GDP, ahead of Brexit vote
The GBP/USD pair extends its recovery and tests the 1.3050 level after the UK Q3 Final GDP data bettered expectations, with +0.4% QoQ. Focus remains on the House of Commons’ vote on the UK PM’s Johnson's Brexit bill.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Hey XRP, take off or die!
Today it is worth highlighting the extreme technical situation in the XRP, as I explain in the technical section. Rarely does the market offer these opportunities.
Gold retreats from 1-week tops, trades with modest losses
Gold edged lower through the early European session on the last trading day of the week and retreated further from one-week tops set on Thursday.
USD/JPY remains depressed, down little around 109.30 region
The greenback remained on the defensive against its Japanese counterpart and failed to assist the USD/JPY pair to capitalize on the previous session's late rebound from weekly lows.