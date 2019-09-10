USD/JPY nudges higher as Trump confirms trade talks start next week

- Trump sad will be talking to China next week and that China wants a deal.
- USD/JPY drifting through the 107 handle to score a fresh high of 107.38.
USD/JPY climbed from a low of 104.44 at the end of August ad has since been drifting through the 107 handle to score a fresh high of 107.38 as markets focus on central banks stimulus measures and prospects of a trade war truce between China and the US while the Brexit-can is likely to be kicked down the road.
USD/JPY is currently trading 107.35 having travelled between a low of 107.18 and 107.38, +0.11% higher on the session so far - In recent trade, Trump has crossed the wires and said that the US will be talking to China next week and that China wants a deal.
ECB and central bank stimulus helping risk sentiment along
With the Europan Central Bank around the corner and the Chinese adopting stimulus measures, the Dollar can firm up and positive market sentiment can support equities higher which in turn reduces the desirability of safe havens, such as the Yen. As for Brexit, the UK bill that stops a no-deal Brexit on 31 Oct became law and now that Boris Johnson has lost the vote for a general election, this law forces the prime minister to ask for a three-month Brexit delay if he hasn’t achieved a deal by 19 Oct - Boris Johnson will go to the EU Summit on October 2017.
Overnight, yields were in focus and the US 2-year treasury yields rose from 1.53% to 1.59%, while the 10-year yield rose from 1.56% to 1.64% - "Markets are pricing 25bp of easing at the 19 September Fed meeting, and a terminal rate of 0.92% (Fed funds rate currently 2.13%)," analysts at Westpac explained.
USD/JPY levels
Valeria Bednarik, the Chief Analyst at FXStreet, explained that the USD/JPY pair is trading near a daily high of 107.19, maintaining a short-term positive stance, although below a critical Fibonacci resistance at 107.45, the 61.8% retracement of the August decline:
"In the 4 hours chart, the pair held above its moving averages, with the 20 SMA advancing below the larger ones, skewing the risk to the upside. The RSI indicator keeps heading north, currently at 66, while the Momentum indicator diverges lower, holding anyway within positive levels."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Under pressure, but risks skewed to the upside
The candlestick setup on EUR/USD's daily chart favors an extension of the recovery rally from recent lows near 1.0926. The pair could challenge resistance at 1.1107 in the run-up to Thursday's ECB event.
GBP/USD: Steps back from confirming inverse head-and-shoulders
Having failed to cross a fortnight old rising trend-line, GBP/USD declines to 1.2345 during Tuesday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Cable refrain from confirming a short-term inverse head-and-shoulders bullish formation.
USD/JPY nudges higher as Trump confirms trade talks start next week
USD/JPY is currently trading firmer near 107.40, having traveled from a low of 107.18 on the session so far after the US President Trump said that the US will be talking to China next week and that China wants a deal.
Gold dips below the psychological $1,500 handle
The price of gold is dishevelled as markets focus on the measures by central banks designed to spur growth and as risks from various geopolitics settle down. Spot gold has dropped below the 1500 handle for the first time since late Augst.
US Consumers are Optimistic, Debt Jumps in July
Consumer debt can be a positive or a negative indicator. If households borrow because they are short of cash for everyday needs it can be a sign that home budgets are overextended. American consumer credit rose by $23.29 billion in July.