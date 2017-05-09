USD/JPY now targets the 111.00 area – Commerzbank

USD/JPY now targets the 111.00 area – CommerzbankBy Pablo Piovano
According to Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, the pair could now attempt to revisit the 111.00 mark and above.
Key Quotes
“USD/JPY last week charted a key day reversal and this suggests not only has the market based at the April low but that we are likely to see recovery to the 111.05 current August high and the 111.15 55 day ma. Above here would target the 112.47, the 200 day ma. There is scope for the top of the range at 114.38/49”.
“Below 108.13 would target the 107.49 July 2016 high, then 106.50, the 61.8% retracement of the move 2016-2017”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.