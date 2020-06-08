In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, USD/JPY could extend the rebound to the key 110.00 barrier and beyond.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Last Friday, we expected but underestimated the strength in USD as it burst above the strong 109.35 level and hit a high of 109.84 before easing off quickly. The combination of overbought conditions and waning momentum suggests that 109.84 could be an interim top. For today, USD could edge lower but any weakness is viewed as part of an overall 109.10/109.75 consolidation range and a sustained decline below 109.10 is not expected.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “While we held a positive a view in USD since middle of last week, it appears that we have underestimated its strength. We highlighted last Friday (05 Jun, spot at 109.05) that ‘109.70 is unlikely to come in the picture so soon’ but USD surged past 109.70 easily and hit a high of 109.84. Upward momentum has received a strong boost and from here, the next level to focus at is at 110.00 followed by 110.30. That said, overbought shorter-term conditions could lead to a couple of days of consolidation first. Overall, the positive phase in USD is deemed as intact unless the ‘strong support’ at 108.55 is breached (‘strong support’ level was at 108.30 last Friday).”
EUR/USD hovering below 1.13 after weak German data, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading just below 1.13, consolidating last week's gains. US Non-Farm Payrolls surprised with an increase of 2.5 million jobs and German industrial output plunged by 17.9%, worse than expected. ECB President Lagarde testifies later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.27 with Brexit, UK reopening in play
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, hanging onto most of its gains. Deadlocked Brexit talks and the slow UK reopening are somewhat weighing on the pound. Markets are still digesting the upbeat US jobs report.
Forex Today: Dollar looking for a new direction after the excellent Non-Farm Payrolls, Lagarde eyed
The market mood is mixed on as a new week begins. Investors are looking for a new direction after Friday's rally, fueled by the Non-Farm Payrolls. The US gained 2.5 million jobs, defying estimates for a loss of positions.
Gold: Mildly bid under $1,700, still below 50-day SMA
Gold prices extend pullbacks from $1,677.73 to print the intraday high of $1,688.85. Despite bouncing off five-week low, the bullion stays below 50-day SMA amid bearish MACD. As a result, sellers remain hopeful of the fresh downside.
