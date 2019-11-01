USD/JPY now risks a move to the mid-107.00s – UOB

In light of the recent performance, there is the possibility that USD/JPY could drop and test the mid-107.00s in the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “The sharp and rapid decline in USD came as a surprise as it registered the largest 1-day decline in 10 weeks (108.02, -0.74%). While oversold, the decline has scope to extend lower even though the strong 107.75 support may not yield so easily (next support is at 107.50). On the upside, only a move back above 108.35 (minor resistance at 108.20) would indicate the current weakness has stabilized”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted on Tuesday (29 Oct, spot at 109.00) that USD is expected to “trade with an upside bias towards 109.30”. We added, “the prospect for a sustained advance above this level is not that high”. While USD touched 109.28 on Wednesday (30 Oct), the subsequent sharp plunge came as a surprise. The risk has swing quickly to the downside and from here, USD could trade lower towards 107.50 within the next several days (next support is at 107.00). Only a move above 108.60 would indicate that our view is wrong”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
