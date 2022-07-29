Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted yesterday that the rapidly improving shorter-term downward momentum suggests the risk for USD is on the downside towards 135.00. Our view for a weaker USD was not wrong but we did not anticipate the outsized sell-off as USD plunged by 1.66% (NY close of 134.28), its largest 1-day drop since Nov last year. Not surprisingly, downward momentum remains strong and USD is likely to weaken further. The next level to monitor is at 133.80. The downside risk is intact as long as USD does not move above 135.85 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 137.00 yesterday).”

24-hour view: “While we expected USD to weaken yesterday, we were of the view ‘135.00 is likely out of reach for now’. The anticipated weakness exceeded our expectations by a wide margin as USD plunged to a low of 134.18. While deeply oversold, the weakness in USD could extend but a break of the next major support at 133.80 appears unlikely. On the upside, a breach of 135.25 (minor resistance is at 134.90) would indicate that the weakness in USD has stabilized.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.