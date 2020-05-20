USD/JPY now looks to a potential test of 108.50 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group now see USD/JPY advancing to the mid-108.00s in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While we expected USD to move higher yesterday, we noted that the upward pressure is mild and did not expect a break of 107.80. However, USD surged past 107.80 and touched 108.08 before retreating. Despite the pull-back, momentum remains firm and from here, barring a move below 107.45, USD could rise towards 108.15 first before a more sustained pullback can be expected. For today, the next resistance at 108.50 is not expected to come into the picture.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “After trading in a quiet manner for about a week, USD was jolted awake as it surged past the major 107.80 resistance (high of 108.08) before closing at 107.68 in NY (+0.33%). While we would prefer a daily closing above 107.80, the rapid pick-up in momentum suggests USD could head higher towards 108.50 in the coming days. At this stage, the prospect for a move to the next resistance at 108.90 is slim. Overall, the outlook for USD is positive as long as the ‘strong support’ at 107.15 is not taken out.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
