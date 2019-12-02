USD/JPY now looks to 110.00 and possibly above – UOB

In light of the ongoing price action, USD/JPY could move to levels above the 110.00 handle, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We expected USD to trade sideways between 109.30 and 109.65 last Friday. USD subsequently traded in a quiet manner within a 109.38/106.66 range before ending the day little changed at 109.51 (+0.01%). The underlying tone has improved and this could lead to test of the strong 109.75 resistance. For today, a sustained rise above this level appears unlikely (next resistance is at 110.00). On the downside, only a move below 109.30 would indicate that the current mild upward pressure has eased”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “USD eked out a 6-month high of 109.66 last Friday before closing largely unchanged at 109.51 (+0.01%). The price action was not out of line with our view from last Thursday (28 Nov, spot at 109.40) wherein ‘upward momentum has improved’ and the ‘focus is at 109.75’. As highlighted, a clear break of 109.75 would greatly increase the prospect for USD to move above the next resistance at 110.00. All in, USD is expected to stay firm unless it moves below 109.10 (‘strong support’ level previously at 108.80)”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD holding up amid German political uncertainty, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Concerns about Chancellor Merkel's government are balanced with upbeat Chinese data. Manufacturing PMIs from the EZ and the US and ECB's Lagarde's speech are on the docket.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.29 amid narrowing gaps in polls
GBP/UDS is trading above 1.29 after weekend polls showed a narrower gap between Conservatives and Labour. Manufacturing PMIs and elections speculation are set to move cable.
Forex Today: China lifts mood, Boris and Merkel in trouble, critical data kicks off December
The market mood is positive after the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index beat expectations with 51.8 points. The official PMI also exceeded projections and rose above 50 points, indicating expansion.
Gold reports losses as China data beats estimates
Gold is flashing red in Asia, as stocks are gaining ground, possibly on the back of upbeat China data. The anti-risk yellow metal is trading at session lows near $1,460, representing a 0.28% decline on the day.