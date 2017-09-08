USD/JPY: not yet oversold - Scotiabank

USD/JPY: not yet oversold - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Scotiabank remain bearish on USD/JPY in the short term.
Key Quotes:
"Momentum signals are bearish and not yet oversold, DMI’s are confirming, and short-term MA’s are bearishly aligned."
"The ascending trend line drawn from the April-June closing lows has been broken and USDJPY is threatening the mid-109 area roughly corresponding to the ascending trend line drawn from the April-June intraday lows."
"A break would open up the risk of a push toward the June low around 108.80 and the April low just above 108."
