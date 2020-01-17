USD/JPY: next key hurdle emerges at 110.70 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group suggested the rally in USD/JPY could find a tough barrier in the 110.70 region.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While USD closed at an 8-month high of 110.14, upward momentum has not improved by all that much. That said, there is scope for USD to continue to edge higher towards 110.40 (next resistance is at 110.65). Only a move back below 109.85 would indicate that the current mild upward pressure has eased (minor support is at 110.00).”
Next 1-3 weeks: “USD closed at an 8-month high of 110.14 yesterday (16 Jan). While upward momentum remains positive, the price action lacks ‘urgency’. However, as highlighted in recent updates, there is scope for the current USD strength to extend towards the next resistance at 110.67. The lack of ‘impulsiveness’ suggests USD may struggle to move clearly above this level. On the downside, a breach of 109.45 would indicate the current USD strength has run its course”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
