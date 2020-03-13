USD/JPY New York Price Forecast: Yen down vs. US dollar despite Coronvirus hysteria

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is rebounding sharply from the 2020 lows as US stocks recover.
  • USD/JPY is adding about 2.5% on an intraday basis.
  • UoM Consumer Sentiment at 95.9, shrugging off coronavirus concerns, stocks hold onto gains.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is bouncing from three-year lows while below the simple moving averages (SMAs) as the equity markets are rebounding after one the worst sessions in history this Thursday as the Coronavirus narrative is fitting the bill as a pretext for worldwide hysteria and unprecedented alarmist messages from mass media for a flu pandemic. Additionally, freshly released the University of Michigan's initial gauge of consumer confidence came in at 95.9, above the 95 level. 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is challenging the 107.00 figure and the 100 SMA on the four-hour chart. Bulls are recovering ground lost in the last weeks and a break beyond the 107.77 resistance can potentially lead to a run to the 110.00 figure. Support can be seen near the 106.21 and 105.50 levels.
 
 
Resistance: 107.32, 107.77, 110.00
Support: 106.21, 105.50, 104.50
 
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.89
Today Daily Change 2.25
Today Daily Change % 2.15
Today daily open 104.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.27
Daily SMA50 108.97
Daily SMA100 108.97
Daily SMA200 108.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.1
Previous Daily Low 103.08
Previous Weekly High 108.58
Previous Weekly Low 105
Previous Monthly High 112.23
Previous Monthly Low 107.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 104.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 104.24
Daily Pivot Point S1 103.11
Daily Pivot Point S2 101.59
Daily Pivot Point S3 100.09
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.13
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.63
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.16

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

